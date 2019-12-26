Honoring Kwanzaa's 7 Principles Rooted In African TraditionsArtist, choreographer and designer Ekiuwa Asemota talked with CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge about the Kwanzaa holiday and her work educating children and adults through storytelling, dance and song.

2 hours ago

Suspect Arrested After Good Samaritans Rescue Man Pushed Onto Harlem Subway TracksThere was a Christmas Day scare on the subway when a man was shoved onto the tracks in Harlem. It took the goodwill of strangers to act fast and save his life.

3 hours ago

Police ID 67-Year-Old Man Killed In Queens Hit-And-RunPolice are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver in Queens, who left a man to die in the street on Christmas night. Authorities say a driver struck a 67-year-old Ainsley Dalrymple of Hempstead, N.Y., then sped off just before 9:30 p.m. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: 12/26 Thursday Morning ForecastToday will feature a bit more cloud cover than we've seen the past few days, and there is a slight chance for some drizzle especially along the coast...but most folks will stay dry with seasonable temps in the upper 30s & low 40s. Friday will see temps jump a bit to the upper 40s, but there is a slight risk for some showers in the afternoon. Jeff Berardelli reports.

6 hours ago

Retailers Expect Busy Day Of Returns And Bargain HuntersCBS2's Reena Roy is live outside a Walmart in Secaucus, New Jersey, where shoppers are expected to come out in droves later this morning following the Christmas holiday.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 25 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

Most People Plan To Return Some Holiday Gifts, Survey FindsRetail platform Oracle says 77 percent of consumers plan to make some holiday gift returns.

12 hours ago

Suspect Arrested For Deadly Stabbing Of LIU QuarterbackTennessee police have arrested the suspect charged with killing Long Island University quarterback Clayton Beathard.

12 hours ago

Toddler Found Wandering Bronx Street AloneCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the Bronx toddler found alone on the street by a good Samaritan.

12 hours ago

2 Children Fall Through Ice At Queens PondCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the children rescued from a Forest Park pond after falling through thin ice.

12 hours ago

Deadly Hit-And-Run In QueensPolice are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Ozone Park Wednesday.

12 hours ago

Saluting Those Who Work On ChristmasCBSN New York's Charlie Cooper takes a look at the people who have to work on Christmas while the majority of Americans take the day off.

16 hours ago

Meals On Wheels Bringing Christmas Cheer To SeniorsThe Citymeals On Wheels program was serving meals to senior across New York on Christmas.

17 hours ago

'The Point' Looks At The Big Issues Facing NYC In 2020CBS2's Marcia Kramer looks at the top issues facing New Yorker's heading into 2020.

17 hours ago

Man Brutally Beaten For $1 On Christmas EvePolice are looking for the suspects caught on camera viciously beating a man to steal $1 on Christmas Eve.

17 hours ago

Interfaith Christmas Meal Shared On Long IslandCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on the local mosque and church that came together for an interfaith Christmas meal.

17 hours ago

Christians Gather For Christmas Services Around The WorldCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the Christmas services taking place around the New York area.

17 hours ago

Long Island Fire Department Goes Up In FlamesCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the fire at the North Massapequa Fire Department's headquarters.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/25 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 25 at 5 p.m.

17 hours ago

Rockette Becomes First With A Visible DisabilityA member of the Radio City Rockettes has become the first dancer with a visible disability to take the stage with the group.

17 hours ago

Royals Celebrate ChristmasPhotos of the British royal family celebrating Christmas have been released.

17 hours ago

6 Injured In Queens When Bus And Car CollideSix people were injured when an MTA bus and a car collided in Queens.

17 hours ago

Firefighters Battle Mahwah Fire For HoursFirefighters in Mahwah battled a fire at a materials supplier.

17 hours ago

Good Samaritans Save Man Shoved Onto Subway TracksCBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest on the good Samaritans who saved a man pushed onto the Harlem subway tracks.

17 hours ago