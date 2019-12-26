Man Wanted For Opening Line Of Credit To Buy PuppiesOut on Long Island, police are looking for the man they say pulled off a "puppy fraud."

Cherry Hill Mall Enforcing Parental Escort Policy For MinorsOne New Jersey shopping center wants to ensure its young visitors are supervised.

Expert Shares Post-Holiday Shopping TipsCBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has some advice for scoring the best deal as consumers head out to do some post-holiday shopping.

Thousands Celebrate Kwanzaa With Bar Crawl In Harlem, BrooklynThousands are celebrating Kwanzaa with a bar crawl that has become a tradition in the city; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

Some LI Residents Pushing Back Against Movie Studio PlansLong Island could be getting another big movie studio, but some residents don't want to roll out the red carpet; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Man Accused In Fatal Rockland County Hit-And-Run Released Under New Bail Reform LawPolice say a woman was struck and killed by an unlicensed driver who left the scene on Christmas Eve; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Pediatric Patients Get Holiday Visit From 'Star Wars' CharactersSome Long Island children who had to spend the holidays in the hospital got a surprise visit Thursday from their favorite Star Wars characters; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Skier Lindsey Vonn Proposes To Fiance P.K. SubbanOlympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn got engaged again to the man who is already her fiance.

New York Weather: CBS2 12/26 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's John Marshall has your weather forecast for December 20 at 5 p.m.

'Mulchfest' Begins In City Parks To Recycle Christmas TreesEvery year, the Parks Department sets up sites around the city for people to drop off their Christmas trees.

Upcoming New Year Celebrations Prompt Decade DebateAs we prepare to ring in the year 2020, a decade debate is forming; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Airlines Redesigning Seats With Passengers' Comfort In MindWhile the trend has been for airline seats to get smaller and closer together, that hasn't stopped carriers from working to find the perfect seat; Kris Van Cleave reports for CBS2.

Coyote Spotted In Central Park Early Saturday MorningAfter recent reports of coyote sightings in Central Park, one parkgoer had a close encounter with one of the wild animals.

Man Accused Of Robbing Blind Woman At Port AuthorityAn especially heartless crime at the Port Authority has landed a man in jail.

Tennessee Suspect In Murder Of LIU Student Held Without BondA judge ordered a Tennessee man to be held without bond in the stabbing death of a Long Island University student.

Man Struck, Killed By Truck In Queens On ChristmasPolice are looking for the driver who slammed into a father while he was out with his wife; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

Firefighters Rescue Deer Trapped On Icy Pond In South BrunswickTwo New Jersey fire departments worked together for a rescue effort.

NYPD Investigating Car Stuck On Pulaski BridgeVideo shows a black Honda Accord stuck in the pedestrian lane of the Pulaski Bridge early Thursday.

Shoppers Flock To Stores To Return, Exchange Holiday GiftsIf you weren't completely happy with your presents this year, you're not the only one. Experts say the majority of people will return some of their holiday gifts; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Gov. Cuomo Vetoes Bill To Legalize E-Scooters & E-BikesGov. Andrew Cuomo is hitting the brakes on e-scooters in New York.

Norovirus Outbreak Reported At Westchester County Senior Living FacilityThere's a norovirus outbreak at a senior living facility in Westchester County.

Number Of Flu Cases On The Rise In New YorkFlu season is here, and in New York State, there's been a 77% increase in the number of cases in just one week; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

NYPD Investigating 4 Alleged Anti-Semitic Attacks In 3 DaysThe number of hate crimes against the Jewish community in New York City continues to increase with at least four attacks in less than 72 hours; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Wanted In Connection To Murder Arrested, ReleasedAfter searching for nearly a week, the NYPD says they finally caught up with a teenager wanted in connection to the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

