44 minutes ago

Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Readies For ShowtimeThe Waterford crystal ball arrives for set-up in the square at 11 a.m. Friday morning. The "2020" sign was set up on Thursday. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

1 hour ago

New Jersey Gambling Branching Out To More Digital OptionsAccording to the Wall Street Journal, Atlantic City casinos and their online partners could generate $460 million in online revenue by the end of the year. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

2 hours ago

Accident On Jamaica Avenue in QueensA minivan was involved in a crash on Jamaica Avenue in Queen above the Van Wyck Expressway Friday around 6:00 a.m. CBS2's Dan Rice reports.

2 hours ago

9-Year-Old Boy Struck By Car In Flatbush, Driver In CustodyA 9-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a car in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn just before 1 a.m. Police say the boy was hit when he ran into the road at East 23rd Street and Avenue D. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

2 hours ago

Dining Deals: GupshupIf you're looking for a delicious culinary adventure this holiday season, we have just the place. CBS2's Tony Tantillo went to Gramercy for the vibrant flavors of India for this week's dining deal.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 12/27 Friday Morning ForecastFriday starts off cloudy with a few spotty drops across the area, but by the afternoon we should get some breaks in the overcast. Expect a milder day overall with temps reaching 50 in and around NYC - a good 10 degrees above normal! CBS2's Jeff Berardelli reports.

4 hours ago

Officer Body Cam Footage Reveals Queens Fire RescueOfficers Albert Trotter and Jessica Arrubla from the 107th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call for a house fire on 173rd Street on Monday. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

Suspect Wanted In Violent Mugging In Queens BuildingPolice say a man approached a 54-year-old man in the lobby of his apartment building near Benham Street and Roosevelt Avenue just before 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve and began slashing him in the face. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

NYPD Ramps Up Investigation Into Rash Of Hate Crimes Against Jewish PeopleMultiple assaults have been reported, apparently targeting Jewish people across New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

Tessa Majors Killing: Police Had Been Searching For Underage Suspect For More Than A WeekThe NYPD is calling this a significant development in the investigative process, but questions still remain about why this alleged killer was released from custody. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

4 hours ago

Police: Suspect Slashes Queens Man Across Face, Steals $900 In Christmas Eve RobberyPolice say a Queens man was slashed across the face and robbed at his home on Christmas Eve. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

9 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/26 Evening Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Marshall has your weather forecast for December 26 at 11 p.m.

9 hours ago

Man Gets Help From Twitter To Find Owner Of Lost Cash & CardIn New Jersey, a lost Chanukah gift got back to its owner with a little help from social media.

10 hours ago

Doctors Issue Warnings About Flu, Pneumonia With Influenza Cases On The RiseFlu is on the rise and it's not even peak season yet, and the death of a rising star in the sports broadcasting world to pneumonia is raising concerns about staying healthy; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

10 hours ago

NYPD Investigating Racist Robocalls At Barnard & ColumbiaPolice are investigating racist robocalls at Barnard College and Columbia University.

10 hours ago

Tessa Majors Killing: Police Question, Release Teen Wanted In Connection To MurderA "significant development" in the murder of a Barnard College student -- that's how police are describing Thursday's questioning of a teenager who had been wanted for nearly a week, even though officers released him; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

10 hours ago

NYPD Reports At Least 5 Anti-Semitic Attacks This WeekThe NYPD is investigating at least five hate crime attacks against Jewish people in less than 72 hours across the city; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

10 hours ago

Man Wanted For Opening Line Of Credit To Buy PuppiesOut on Long Island, police are looking for the man they say pulled off a "puppy fraud."

15 hours ago

Cherry Hill Mall Enforcing Parental Escort Policy For MinorsOne New Jersey shopping center wants to ensure its young visitors are supervised.

15 hours ago

Expert Shares Post-Holiday Shopping TipsCBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has some advice for scoring the best deal as consumers head out to do some post-holiday shopping.

15 hours ago

Thousands Celebrate Kwanzaa With Bar Crawl In Harlem, BrooklynThousands are celebrating Kwanzaa with a bar crawl that has become a tradition in the city; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

15 hours ago

Some LI Residents Pushing Back Against Movie Studio PlansLong Island could be getting another big movie studio, but some residents don't want to roll out the red carpet; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

15 hours ago

Man Accused In Fatal Rockland County Hit-And-Run Released Under New Bail Reform LawPolice say a woman was struck and killed by an unlicensed driver who left the scene on Christmas Eve; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

15 hours ago