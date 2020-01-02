Looking Ahead To Potential 2020 TrendsEvery January, it’s fun to peek into the future and predict what’s going to be hot in the New Year. Trendspotter Marian Salzman, who puts out an annual list of emerging trends, joins CBSN New York with her insights for 2020.

3 hours ago

Woman Arrested In Latest Anti-Semitic Hate CrimeThe NYPD has charged a 24-year-old woman in the latest anti-Semitic attack against a young Jewish man in Williamsburg. CBSN New York's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

2020 Off To Bloody Start On Upper West SideAn off-duty correction officer is being questioned by police following a deadly shooting on the Upper West Side, sources tell CBSN New York. Reena Roy reports.

4 hours ago

Waitress Gets $2020 TipA woman says she received a $2,020 tip while waiting tables at a Michigan restaurant over New Year's weekend.

4 hours ago

NYPD Sued Over Breast Feeding ConditionsHappening today, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is calling for an audit of the NYPD after a breast feeding class action lawsuit.

4 hours ago

Monsey Victim's Family Expected To SpeakHappening today, the family of one of the Monsey synagogue stabbing victims will speak out.

4 hours ago

Suspects Armed With Hammer Steal Tip Jartwo people are in custody after police say they robbed an East Village business armed with a hammer.

4 hours ago

5 hours ago

New York Weather: Mostly MildCBS2's Jeff Berardelli has the latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Man Wanted In Connection To At Least 7 Sex AssaultsCBSN New York's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on the man wanted in connection to at least 7 sex assaults.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/1 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for January 1 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

Brooklyn Families Receive Healthy Food At Coney Island EventCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the event in Coney Island providing families with healthy food options.

11 hours ago

Victim Of Bronx Screwdriver Attack Speaks OutCBS2's Christina Fan spoke with the victim of a screwdriver attack in the Bronx.

11 hours ago

Protesters Rally For NYPD Officer's FiringProtesters rallied for the firing of NYPD Officer Michael Reynolds.

12 hours ago

Yankees Legend Don Larsen Dies At 90The only man to pitch a perfect game in the World Series, Don Larsen, has died at the age of 90. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

12 hours ago

Jewish Community On Edge After More Anti-Semitic AttacksCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the surge in anti-Semitic attacks in New York neighborhoods.

12 hours ago

First Babies Born On Long Island In 2020Two families on Long Island welcomed the first babies of the new year on Wednesday.

16 hours ago

Coney Island Polar Bear PlungeCBS2's Charlie Cooper has the latest on the annual Polar Bear Plunge on Coney Island.

16 hours ago

New Jersey Police Headquarters Burns DownThe headquarters for the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department was destroyed by fire Wednesday.

16 hours ago

Thousands Of Jewish People Gather To Celebrate Years Of StudyCBS2's Scott Rapoport has the latest on the massive gathering at MetLife Stadium for the celebration of Jewish people completing years of study.

16 hours ago

2 Critically Injured In Westchester Car Accident2 people have been critically injured in a car accident on Interstate 684.

16 hours ago

Screwdriver Attack In The BronxPolice are looking for a suspect accused of attacking a 40-year-old with a screwdriver and demanding money.

17 hours ago

New Laws Go Into Effect In New York And New JerseyCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the new laws affecting residents in New York and New Jersey.

17 hours ago