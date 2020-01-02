Bull Riders Return To Madison Square GardenA line-up of 35 of the best bull riders in the world will be competing for a top prize of $100,000 this weekend. CBSN New York's Scott Rapoport reports.

2 hours ago

NYC Things To Do This Weekend: Jokes, Experimental Theater And Bull RidingTime Out New York's Will Gleason highlights the start to a whole new year of NYC happenings, including the annual 50 First Jokes show, Brooklyn's Exponential Festival and bull riding at Madison Square Garden.

2 hours ago

4-Week-Old Fighting For Her Life Against Lung InfectionKathleen and Michael Gordon of East Meadow have not left their infant Brianna's bedside since she was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at Winthrop University Hospital seven days ago. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports

2 hours ago

Marriage Proposal Fireworks Gone Wrong Sparks Panic At Movie TheaterA New Jersey movie theater was evacuated when a man set off fireworks outside as part of a marriage proposal Wednesday night. CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.

2 hours ago

Congress Members Pledge Support, Protection For Religious And Community Centers Around NYCFollowing a spike in anti-Semitic attacks and domestic terrorist attacks, members of Congress gathered to announce coordinated efforts to help such vulnerable, high-risk institutions throughout New York including synagogues, mosques, churches, and community centers.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Tracking Snow This WeekendCBS2's Jeff Berardelli has the latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

Mulchfest 2020 Has ArrivedNew Yorkers can drop off their discarded Christmas trees at Mulchfest locations around the city.

3 hours ago

FDNY Promotes 70 OfficersSeventy members of the FDNY are taking on new responsibilities in 2020 after they were promoted this morning.

4 hours ago

Car Slams Into Crown Heights Apartment BuildingA car crashed into an apartment building this morning in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

4 hours ago

Campaign 2020: Julian Castro Drop OutFormer Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro announced Thursday that's he dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

4 hours ago

Correction Officer Charged With Fatally Shooting UncleAn off-duty New York City Department of Correction officer is accused of fatally shooting his uncle after an argument late Wednesday night on the Upper West Side. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

4 hours ago

Feds, State And City Addressing Anti-Semitic AttacksThe NYPD is now investigating more than a dozen attacks on Jewish people since the start of Chanukah. As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, now members of Congress are looking for a solution.

4 hours ago

Family Of Monsey Victim Speaks OutThe family of the most seriously injured victim in the Monsey synagogue stabbing spoke to reporters for the first time Thursday. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports from New City.

4 hours ago

Boys, 9 And 12, Missing In BrooklynTwo boys, ages 9 and 12, have been reported missing in Brooklyn. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports from Crown Heights.

4 hours ago

Watch: Mets Officially Introduce Dellin BetancesThe New York Mets officially introduce their new pitcher Dellin Betances at Citi Field.

4 hours ago

5 hours ago

2 Boys Reported Missing In BrooklynPolice are looking for two boys, ages 9 and 12, after they were reported missing this morning in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

5 hours ago

Woman Arrested In Latest Anti-Semitic Hate CrimeThe NYPD has charged a 24-year-old woman in the latest anti-Semitic attack against a young Jewish man in Williamsburg. CBSN New York's Nick Caloway reports.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Waitress Gets $2020 TipA woman says she received a $2,020 tip while waiting tables at a Michigan restaurant over New Year's weekend.

9 hours ago

NYPD Sued Over Breast Feeding ConditionsHappening today, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is calling for an audit of the NYPD after a breast feeding class action lawsuit.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Suspects Armed With Hammer Steal Tip Jartwo people are in custody after police say they robbed an East Village business armed with a hammer.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago