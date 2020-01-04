New York Weather: CBS2 1/4 Nightly Forecast at 11 p.m.CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for January 4 at 11 p.m.

Port Authority Tolls Increase SundayTolls at Port Authority bridges and tunnel increase starting Sunday.

Plane Goes Off New Jersey Airport RunwayA small plane went off the runway at Morristown Airport.

Suspect Steals Thousands From Victim In ElevatorPolice are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a person inside a Morningside Heights elevator.

Queens Subway Lines DisruptedSeveral Queens subway lines have been affected by a broken rail.

U.S. Troops Head To Middle East As Tensions With Iran RiseCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the U.S. airstrike in Baghdad and anti-war protests across the country.

Police Look For 2 People In Subway BrawlThe NYPD is looking for a man and woman caught on camera during a violent subway brawl in the Bronx.

Teens Turn Childhood Hot Cocoa Stand Into Cancer CharityCBSN New York's Scott Rapoport meets two Westchester teens raising thousands for cancer research with a hot cocoa stand they've been running for years.

New York Weather: CBS2 1/4 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for January 4 at 6 p.m.

Car Fire In BrooklynInvestigators are looking into a car fire in Sunset Park on Saturday.

Police Looking For Bronx Robbery SuspectPolice are looking for a man accused of robbing a 24-year-old in the Bronx.

Police Investigating Anti-Semitic Spitting IncidentCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on the spitting incident outside of a Queens yeshiva.

Flames Break Out At Times Square PizzeriaThe FDNY was called to a fire at John's of Times Square Saturday afternoon.

1 Killed In Fatal Gravesend FireCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the deadly fire inside a Brooklyn apartment building.

Teens Robbed Of Clothes, Phone During Party In The BronxPolice say two teenagers were robbed of their clothes and a phone in the Bronx last month.

NYPD Searching For Suspect Accused Of Making Anti-Semitic Remarks In QueensThe NYPD is investigating another hate crime in New York City after at least 14 anti-Semitic attacks in the city since the start of Chanukah.

Caught On Camera: Suspect Steals Bag From Wheelchair Inside Queens Clothing StoreSomeone was caught on camera stealing a bag from a wheelchair inside a Jamaica, Queens, clothing store on New Year's Eve. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Stamford Trainer Posts Videos Of 73-Year-Old CrossFit ClientFor one Connecticut woman, fitness isn't a resolution, it's a lifestyle.

Police Search For Suspect In Bronx Flower Shop BurglaryPolice are searching for a man accused of burglarizing a flower shop in the Bronx.

New York Weather: 1/4 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at your forecast for January 4.

Commuter Alert: Newark Airport AirTrain Service Being Partially Shut DownAirTrain service at Newark Airport is being partially shut down for emergency maintenance. The work will begin at 10 p.m. Saturday and continue through 5 a.m. Sunday.

