Gas Station Attendant Slashed, Robbed In QueensA gas station attendant in Queens was attacked by a customer in the middle of the night; CBSN New York's Charlie Cooper reports.

Woman Fatally Hit By Cement Truck In BrooklynA 68-year-old woman died after getting hit by a truck in Borough Park, Brooklyn, on Tuesday.

NJ Bill Would Help Make Electric Cars More AffordableNew Jersey may soon offer one of the best electric car incentives in the country; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Omny, The Cashless Subway Entry System, Is ExpandingThe MTA's new cashless subway entry system is expanding. It's a new way to pay called Omny.

Settlement Reached In Spotted Pig Harassment CaseA settlement is reached in the sexual harassment case at the famed West Village restaurant The Spotted Pig.

NYC Parking Meter Software Problem Fixed In All MetersThe department of transportation now says all of New York City's 14,000 meters have been fixed and are accepting all payment options.

Bail Reform: Mother Says New Law Is Hurting Daughter Who Suffers From Mental IllnessA Long Island mother says New York State's new bail reform laws are hurting her daughter, who has been arrested four times in one week; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Forgotten Families: Changes Being Made To SOTA ProgramThere's a big change to a New York City program that relocates homeless families; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Investigators Closer To Getting Justice For Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer DulosThe estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos, was charged in her murder Tuesday, and he's not the only one in custody; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Florida Woman Gives Birth To 2 Sets Of Twins In 1 YearYou've heard of seeing double, but how about seeing quadruple? That's the reality for one Florida mom, who gave birth to two sets of twins in one year; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

NCPD Police Officer Frees 2 Deer From Fence In MuttontownA Nassau County police officer helped free two deer stuck in a fence at a home in Muttontown on Sunday.

New York Weather: CBS2 1/7 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 7 at 5 p.m.

Nassau County Making Big Steps Toward SustainabilityNassau County will now be required to make measurable efforts to reduce its carbon emissions; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Multiple Subway Lines Experiencing DisruptionsThe W train was suspended Tuesday afternoon, and the N and Q lines are dealing with major disruptions.

New Jersey Schools Will Implement New LGBTQ-Focused CurriculumStarting this month, a dozen Garden State schools will be the first to implement new LGBTQ-focused curriculum, the first state in the country to do so; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Bail Reform Law Supporters Trying To Fight Calls To Revamp LawThe new state bail reform law is in place, but advocates are still battling for change to take shape; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Automakers Revealing The Vehicles Of Tomorrow At Consumer Electronics ShowThe Consumer Electronics Show is underway in Las Vegas, and it's not just showcasing gadgets like computers and smartphones; Kara Tsuboi reports for CBS2.

State Of Emergency Declared In Puerto Rico After EarthquakeAt least one person is dead after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico; David Begnaud reports for CBS2.

Judge Judy Announces She's Backing Former Mayor Mike BloombergJudge Judy handed down what you could call a "verdict" in the Democratic presidential contest; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more on what it means for Bloomberg's campaign.

President Trump Strongly Defends Drone AttackPresident Donald Trump insists the U.S. is ready for any potential retaliation over the killing of an Iranian general; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Jury Selection Begins In Harvey Weinstein TrialCourt got off to a rough start Tuesday for Harvey Weinstein, facing trial for sexual assault allegations.

Child Dies After Being Struck By Sanitation Truck, Mother InjuredA terrible crash in Queens on Tuesday killed a 10-year-old boy and injured his mother; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

