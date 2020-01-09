MTA News Conference On Subway Cars Pulled From ServiceMTA officials including New York City Transit Authority President Andy Byford held a news conference after 300 brand new Bombardier subway cars were pulled from service over a safety concern.

52 minutes ago

School In Bayonne, NJ, Honors Parents In Law EnforcementAll Saints Catholic Academy in Bayonne held a Law Enforcement Professional Day to honor student relatives who are police officers or in the sheriff's department, the Port Authority, or the Transit Authority. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Fun Things To Do In The City This WeekendTime Out New York's Shaye Weaver stopped by with her picks for fun things to do in New York City this weekend.

3 hours ago

New Rochelle HS Alleged Sexual AssaultPolice are investigating an alleged sexual assault at New Rochelle High School. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports.

3 hours ago

Attorney Speaks About Fotis Dulos Posting BailAttorney Kevin Smith spoke shortly before Fotis Dulos was released on bail after being charged with murdering Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: 1/9 Thursday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. We’re headed up to a high of about 34° this afternoon, so bundle up. The good news is it won’t be as windy and it will look pretty nice out there. Clouds return tonight, but it looks to stay dry.

3 hours ago

Nonprofit Unveils NYC Language MapThere's new hope for a near-extinct language that is spoken by only 700 people worldwide. CBSN New York's Andrea Grymes explains

3 hours ago

Bird Lovers Sound Off On Proposed Golf Course ExpansionA private golf course looking to expand in Liberty State Park is sparking a huge controversy. CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports

4 hours ago

Suffolk Police Indict Sporting Goods Store Owner On Weapons ChargesPolice say one the illegal assault weapons that was sold was used in a murder-suicide in 2018.

4 hours ago

NYPD: Man Assaulted Over A Parking Space In MidtownPolice say two men were arguing about a parking spot near 30th Street and 5th Avenue when one allegedly hit the other in the face with an object and fled in a vehicle driven by a woman. The NYPD are looking for a man with tattoos on his face. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

4 hours ago

Police Release Video Showing Man Wanted For Questioning After 92-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On StreetThe NYPD has released new video of a man wanted for questioning in the death of a 92-year-old woman in Queens. The victim, Maria Fuertes, was found lying in the street just after midnight Monday morning on 127th Street in South Richmond Hill. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

NYPD: Police Fatally Shoot Gunman Who Shot Another Man Dead In East VillageGunfire left two people dead early Thursday morning in the East Village. The shooting eventually involved police officers. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

4 hours ago

Special Report: U.S. Officials Confident Iran Shot Down Ukrainian JetU.S. officials are confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet on the same day they fired missiles at U.S. air bases in Iraq, CBS News reported. The shoot down may have been a mistake.

4 hours ago

Nassau Officials On 2019 Crime StatisticsNassau County officials held a news conference to discuss 2019 crime statistics.

4 hours ago

Boxer Claressa Shields Previews Fight Against Ivana HabazinThe Showtime boxer talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about becoming the best in women's boxing, why this fight in Atlantic City is personal, and her goals for 2020.

7 hours ago

'The Nanny' Coming To BroadwayFrom Flushing to the Great White Way, "The Nanny" is coming back as a Broadway musical.

9 hours ago

Tips For Mid-Winter TravelHoliday vacation may be over, but midwinter break is just six weeks away, and it’s never too early to start thinking about travel. If you want a deal, you may need to book now. Hopper’s travel and consumer trends expert Liana Corwin joins CBSN New York to explain.

9 hours ago

Search For Suspect In 92-Year-Old's DeathThe NYPD has released new video of a man wanted for questioning in the death of a 92-year-old woman in Queens. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more.

9 hours ago

2 Dead After Police-Involved Shooting In East VillageTwo men are dead following a police-involved shooting early this morning in the East Village. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has the latest from the scene.

9 hours ago

NYPD Update On Deadly Police-Involved ShootingTwo suspects were killed in a police-involved shooting early this morning in the East Village.

10 hours ago

Deli Worker Assaulted With Glass BottlePolice are searching for a man seen on surveillance video injuring a deli worker in the Bronx.

10 hours ago

Federal Charges In NJ GoFundMe ScamA New Jersey man convicted for his role in a GoFundMe scam is now facing federal charges.

11 hours ago

Giants To Introduce New Coach TodayThe New York Giants will officially announce their new head coach, Joe Judge, today.

11 hours ago

Man Stabbed During Argument On UWSA man was stabbed overnight after getting into an argument on the Upper West Side.

11 hours ago