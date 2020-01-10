New York Weather: 1/10 Friday Morning ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. A warm surge is headed our way with temperatures rising into the low 50s on Friday. We really get cranking by Saturday with temps in the 60s.

Hoax Letter Falsely Claims To Neighbors New Jersey Man Is Sex OffenderMichael Stahnten is sickened by an orchestrated attack on his character. This week someone mailed a letter to his neighbors and local schools in Howell, New Jersey, falsely claiming he is a registered sex offender. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Critter Commuters Blamed For Causing More Transit DelaysThe MTA says in 2019, 87 raccoons caused delays compared to just 18 the year before. The agency says the incidents represent an extremely tiny percentage of delays each year. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

NYC Transit Workers Ratified New 4-Year ContractThe Transport Workers Union Local 100 says union employees ratified the agreement with 66% of workers voting "yes." Workers will get almost 10% in pay raises over four years.

Tensions Flare At School Board Over Teacher's 'Monkey See, Monkey Do' SlideshowSome parents allege a science teacher created a slideshow for the class that included a picture of a gorilla when an image of four teens along with the caption "Monkey see, Monkey do." CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Plane Crash In Iran Likely Caused By Missile, Not Mechanical FailureThe U.S. believes the Ukranian aircraft with 176 people on board was shot down by Iran, though President Trump suspects it may have been unintentional. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Local Teenager Wolf Cukier Discovers Planet 1,300 Light Years AwayWolf Cukier is like any other 17-year-old boy, except he just discovered a new planet back in June. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

How Can Mayor Bill de Blasio's Street Homeless Action Plan Work?The city has unveiled its latest tool to identify and help the homeless. It’s part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s promise to end street homelessness within five years. New Yorkers, however, remain skeptical. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

Suspect Sought In Killing Of 92-Year-Old Maria Fuertes On Queens StreetThe NYPD has released new video of a man suspected of killing Maria Fuertes, a 92-year-old woman in Queens. The victim was found lying in the street just after midnight Monday morning on 127th Street near Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill. CBS2's Alice Gainer.

Little Girl Plays Her Cards Right For Big Change In The Face Of The NFLSabrina Scali noticed the NHL sells playing cards, and each deck has a problem: The queens only had pom-poms. They carry proper hockey sticks now. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 1/9 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 9 at 5 p.m.

Folding Electronics Showcased In Las VegasThe next generation of folding electronics was on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Using Artificial Intelligence To Detect Breast CancerCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on the use of artificial intelligence as a new method to help detect breast cancer.

Women Charged With Being Fake Booking Agents2 women have been charged with being fake booking agents for major celebrities at JFK Airport.

DMV Lines Bring Frustration On Long IslandCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the long lines for real IDs the DMV on Long Island.

Royal Family Has Emergency Meeting After Harry And Meghan AnnouncementCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the fallout from the British royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from the family.

Power Outages Continue After Puerto Rico EarthquakesNearly a million people in Puerto Rico are without power after earthquakes on the island.

Will A Golf Course Expand Into New Jersey Preserved Lands?CBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on the debate over a New Jersey golf course and whether it will expand into preserved lands.

Judge Denies Request To Step Down In Harvey Weinstein CaseThe judge in the Harvey Weinstein sex assault has denied a request to step down in the case after scolding Weinstein for using a cell phone in the courtroom.

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Grafton Thomas On New ChargesA federal grand jury has indicted Grafton Thomas, the suspect in the Monsey synagogue attack, on new hate crime charges.

Suspects In Jennifer Dulos Disappearance Out On BailCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis being released on bail after facing new charges in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Sex Assault Investigation At New Rochelle High SchoolCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest on the investigation at New Rochelle High School after a student says she was sexually assaulted by another student.

U.S. Blame Iran For Downing Of Ukrainian JetCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian jet carrying 176 people. The incident was believed to have been caused by Iran, U.S. officials say.

Sporting Goods Owner Accused of Selling Illegal WeaponsCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the sporting goods store owner accused of selling illegal weapons on Long Island.

