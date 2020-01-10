CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: Weekend Warm-Up
Sponsored By
Program: CBS2 News This MorningCategories: Weather, Weather Forecast, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
Byford Says Pulled Subway Cars Must Be InspectedThe president of New York City's Transit Authority says 300 brand new subway cars that were pulled from service won't be back on the tracks until every single safety concern is addressed. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
MTA Reports More Raccoon-Related DelaysThe MTA says raccoon-related delays have more than quadrupled.
Man Seen Punching Sanitation WorkerPolice are searching for a man seen on video punching a sanitation worker in the Bronx.
Dining Deal: ValerieIf you're hungry for inspired American dishes served up in a retro cocktail bar environment, head to Midtown. CBS2's Tony Tantillo visits an impressive new spot for this week's Dining Deal.
US Claims Iran Shot Down Ukranian PlaneThe U.S. believes the aircraft with 176 people on board was shot down by an Iranian missile. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.
Dozen Families Displaced Following Bronx FireA dozen families were displaced when a fire ripped through a NYCHA apartment building last night in the Bronx. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest from the scene in the Concourse section.
New York Weather: Weekend Warm-UpCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: 1/10 Friday Morning ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. A warm surge is headed our way with temperatures rising into the low 50s on Friday. We really get cranking by Saturday with temps in the 60s.
Hoax Letter Falsely Claims To Neighbors New Jersey Man Is Sex OffenderMichael Stahnten is sickened by an orchestrated attack on his character. This week someone mailed a letter to his neighbors and local schools in Howell, New Jersey, falsely claiming he is a registered sex offender. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Critter Commuters Blamed For Causing More Transit DelaysThe MTA says in 2019, 87 raccoons caused delays compared to just 18 the year before. The agency says the incidents represent an extremely tiny percentage of delays each year. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.
NYC Transit Workers Ratified New 4-Year ContractThe Transport Workers Union Local 100 says union employees ratified the agreement with 66% of workers voting "yes." Workers will get almost 10% in pay raises over four years.
Tensions Flare At School Board Over Teacher's 'Monkey See, Monkey Do' SlideshowSome parents allege a science teacher created a slideshow for the class that included a picture of a gorilla when an image of four teens along with the caption "Monkey see, Monkey do." CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Plane Crash In Iran Likely Caused By Missile, Not Mechanical FailureThe U.S. believes the Ukranian aircraft with 176 people on board was shot down by Iran, though President Trump suspects it may have been unintentional. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Local Teenager Wolf Cukier Discovers Planet 1,300 Light Years AwayWolf Cukier is like any other 17-year-old boy, except he just discovered a new planet back in June. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
How Can Mayor Bill de Blasio's Street Homeless Action Plan Work?The city has unveiled its latest tool to identify and help the homeless. It’s part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s promise to end street homelessness within five years. New Yorkers, however, remain skeptical. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Suspect Sought In Killing Of 92-Year-Old Maria Fuertes On Queens StreetThe NYPD has released new video of a man suspected of killing Maria Fuertes, a 92-year-old woman in Queens. The victim was found lying in the street just after midnight Monday morning on 127th Street near Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill. CBS2's Alice Gainer.
Little Girl Plays Her Cards Right For Big Change In The Face Of The NFLSabrina Scali noticed the NHL sells playing cards, and each deck has a problem: The queens only had pom-poms. They carry proper hockey sticks now. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 1/9 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 9 at 5 p.m.
Folding Electronics Showcased In Las VegasThe next generation of folding electronics was on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Using Artificial Intelligence To Detect Breast CancerCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on the use of artificial intelligence as a new method to help detect breast cancer.
Women Charged With Being Fake Booking Agents2 women have been charged with being fake booking agents for major celebrities at JFK Airport.
DMV Lines Bring Frustration On Long IslandCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the long lines for real IDs the DMV on Long Island.
Royal Family Has Emergency Meeting After Harry And Meghan AnnouncementCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the fallout from the British royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from the family.
Power Outages Continue After Puerto Rico EarthquakesNearly a million people in Puerto Rico are without power after earthquakes on the island.