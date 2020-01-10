Long Island Woman Jasmin Moghbeli Welcomed To NASA As New AstronautLenox Elementary erupted with pride as the ceremonies honoring Jasmin Moghbeli and the newest astronaut class in America was live-streamed into the Baldwin school from Johnson Space Center, the NASA Candidate program. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.

34 minutes ago

New York's Plan For The Homeless Crisis: Will It Work?Bob Mascali is a former deputy commissioner at the Department of Homeless Services during the Bloomberg administration and formerly affiliated with a non-profit that provides supportive housing for families. He joined CBSN New York to talk about Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to fix the problem in five years.

2 hours ago

Protest Over Bill That Mandates Vaccination For NJ School ChildrenAs it stands now in New Jersey, families will not be allowed to use religion as a reason not to get your child vaccinated if attending public school. CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 1/10 Friday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. It will be considerably mild today after the cold we endured yesterday. Expect highs to be in the low 50s, which is about 10-15° warmer than it should be. Our temperatures will hold steady and remain on the mild side into tonight. Outside of that we’ll be dealing with a lot of cloud cover and even some fog.

3 hours ago

Bonnie Slotnick Cookbooks: An East Village Shop Giving Old Cookbooks New Life"It's amazing how many people are interested in how people used to cook," owner Bonnie Slotnick told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

3 hours ago

190-Year-Old Neir's Bar In Queens To Close Its DoorsThe beloved neighborhood bar which dates all way back to 1829 is counting down to its final "last call" this weekend. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

3 hours ago

NYCHA Building Fire Leaves A Dozen Families Without HomesA dozen families were displaced when a fire ripped through a NYCHA apartment building around 6:40 p.m. inside the building on Findlay Avenue in the Concourse section of the Bronx. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Firefighters Rescue Person From Window In Hell's Kitchen BuildingThe fire happened just after 11 a.m. on Friday on Ninth Avenue near 46th Street. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Police Seek Suspect Who Punched Sanitation Worker In The FaceThe victim was emptying a trash can when officials say he was assaulted in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

3 hours ago

Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions Against IranIranian officials have also denied their involvement in the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed, killing 176 people on board. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

4 hours ago

Suspect In Custody In Killing Of 92-Year-Old Maria Fuertes In QueensPolice have a person in custody wanted in connection with the murder of a 92-year-old Maria Fuertes in South Richmond Hill Queens. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

NYPD Update On 92-Year-Old KilledNYPD shares update on suspect in custody in killing of 92-year-old woman on Queens street.

4 hours ago

CT Lawmakers Propose Domestic Violence BillThe Connecticut Custody Reform Legislation would makes changes to how courts handle custody decisions involving domestic violence allegations.

5 hours ago

Jim Gaffigan On "Troop Zero" & The Pale Tourist Comedy TourThe comedian and actor joins CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith to discuss his new movie with Allison Janney and Viola Davis and previews his new comedy tour.

7 hours ago

Jay-Z, Beyonce Send Reese Witherspoon ChampagneReese Witherspoon is feeling even more bubbly, days after sipping champagne with the power couple at the Golden Globes.

9 hours ago

Magical Disney Marriage ProposalA real-life prince charming proposed to his high school sweetheart with the help of her favorite movie "Sleeping Beauty."

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Byford Says Pulled Subway Cars Must Be InspectedThe president of New York City's Transit Authority says 300 brand new subway cars that were pulled from service won't be back on the tracks until every single safety concern is addressed. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

10 hours ago

MTA Reports More Raccoon-Related DelaysThe MTA says raccoon-related delays have more than quadrupled.

10 hours ago

Man Seen Punching Sanitation WorkerPolice are searching for a man seen on video punching a sanitation worker in the Bronx.

10 hours ago

Dining Deal: ValerieIf you're hungry for inspired American dishes served up in a retro cocktail bar environment, head to Midtown. CBS2's Tony Tantillo visits an impressive new spot for this week's Dining Deal.

10 hours ago

US Claims Iran Shot Down Ukranian PlaneThe U.S. believes the aircraft with 176 people on board was shot down by an Iranian missile. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

10 hours ago

11 hours ago