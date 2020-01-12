New York Sending Help To Earthquake-Striken Puerto RicoGov. Andrew Cuomo will be among the group heading to the island after a series of devastating earthquakes. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

Meet Your Local GRAMMY NomineesLocal GRAMMY nominees were honored last night at an event hosted by the Recording Academy of New York.

3 hours ago

22 Injured After UES Apartment Building FireMore than 20 people were injured – two critically – when flames ripped through an Upper East Side apartment building overnight. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has the latest.

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

Man Wanted For 3 Assaults In 1 NightPolice are searching for a man wanted in three assaults Saturday evening in Astoria, Queens.

4 hours ago

Jonas Brothers Try Keeping Up With The KardashiansJoe and Nick Jonas tried their best to keep up with the Kardashians by recreating scene from the reality show.

4 hours ago

Lizzo Pokes Fun At Tiny Purse ObsessionLizzo is known to put on some big shows, but when it comes to purses, she lives to go micro.

4 hours ago

Supreme Court To Hear Bridgegate AppealThe U.S. Supreme Court will hear Bridget Kelly's appeal in the "Bridgegate" scandal.

4 hours ago

NJ Gov. Murphy Set To Deliver State Of The StateNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will deliver his State of the State address this afternoon in Trenton.

4 hours ago

Broadway Still Closed To Southbound TrafficThe street closure follows yesterday's water main break near Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side.

4 hours ago

5 hours ago

New York Weather: Rainy AfternoonCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn is talking a little wintry precipitation for the weekend. Here's your 11 p.m. forecast.

11 hours ago

CBS2 Gets Action On Illegally Parked TrucksThe NYPD said it removed several illegally parked trucks in South Ozone Park, Queens following countless complaints from residents and two reports from CBS2. Kristine Johnson reports

11 hours ago

Vaccinations Bill Defeated In N.J. By 1 VoteFollowing a narrow defeat, lawmakers say a new vaccinations bill could be introduced in New Jersey by as early as Tuesday. CBS2's Maurice Dubois reports

11 hours ago

A Day Of Headaches On The Upper West SideA water main break resulting in extensive flooding on the Upper West Side on Monday morning impacted commutes and caused significant damage. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports

11 hours ago

Feds Provide Update On Jersey City Shooting InvestigationInvestigators believe the suspects in last month's Jersey City shootout were plotting to kill even more people, and are linking them to another shooting a week before the gun battle. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

11 hours ago

State AG James Probing NYPDThe NYPD is under investigation for whether it targets communities of color in arrests for subway fare evasion. State Attorney General Letitia James cited police data that shows black and Hispanic riders account for nearly 90% of fare-beating arrests, and 70% of summonses. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports

11 hours ago

Landlord Dies After Being Pushed Down StairsA Corona, Queens landlord was killed on Sunday after being pushed down a flight of stairs, allegedly by one of his tenants. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

11 hours ago

15 hours ago

Demanding Answers: Trucks Turning Queens Street Into Illegal Parking LotResidents in the South Ozone Park section of Queens are fed up with big trucks parking in the neighborhood and leaving their vehicles for days. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

15 hours ago

Bail Reform: Cuomo Says Current Plan Will Need Some AdjustmentIn his strongest statements to date, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says changes to the state’s controversial criminal justice reform laws are necessary because “job one” is to protect the public. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

15 hours ago

DMV Service Back Up And Running After Computer OutageThe network that connects motor vehicle agencies across the country crashed for nearly four hours today. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

15 hours ago