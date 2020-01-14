Manhattan School Helps Prepare Adults With Autism For The FutureThe number of people with autism is reaching record numbers. Experts say over the next decade half a million will enter adulthood, and face a number of issues, including finding a job; CBSN New York's Lisa Rozner reports.

53 minutes ago

Yonkers Probationary Firefighter Helps Deliver BabyA probationary firefighter in Yonkers had an unforgettable first day on the job.

2 hours ago

Long Islanders With Speech Differences Helping With Google Voice ProjectSome Long Islanders are helping to teach Google how to better understand them. They are people with speech differences and through technology, they're working on a "Voice For All." CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

2 hours ago

Man Arrested For Desecrating Altar During Sunday MassA man walked up to the altar of a Catholic Church in Brooklyn and what he did has him under arrest.

2 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Signs Limousine Safety Bill In AlbanyLimousines will now be required by law to have more safety features in New York state.

2 hours ago

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Delivers 2020 State Of The State AddressNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his State of the State address in Trenton on Tuesday, touting his accomplishments and plans for the future; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

2 hours ago

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Visits Puerto Rico After EarthquakesThe governor is among New York leaders on the ground in Puerto Rico; trying to helping the island recover from the recent earthquakes; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

Long Island Parents Say Man Caused Fatal Drunk Driving Crash After Being Released On Bail ReformA Long Island mother and father say their son died in a crash with a driver who never should have been on the road, and they say New York's new bail reform law needs to be changed now; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

Long Island School Children Doing What They Can To Help Australian AnimalsIt's estimated more than a billion animals have died since September because of the wildfires that are ravaging Australia. Now, children are stepping up to help the animals still trying to survive; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/14 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 14 at 5 p.m.

3 hours ago

Experts: Half A Million Individuals With Autism Will Enter Adulthood Over Next DecadeThe number of people with autism is reaching record numbers. Experts say over the next decade, half a million will enter adulthood but finding a job may be difficult; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

3 hours ago

NY Leaders Hold Discussion On How To Prevent Crashes Involving Trucks And Pedestrians, CyclistsLocal leaders are taking action to prevent pedestrian and cyclist crashes in New York City involving trucks.

3 hours ago

Police: Man Uses MTA Posters To Make Swastika At Subway StationThe NYPD needs help finding a man who posted a swastika at a subway station on the Upper West Side.

3 hours ago

New York Attorney General Launches Probe Of NYPD Fare Evasion TacticsNew York Attorney General Letitia James is launching a probe of the NYPD's fare evasion tactics to see if blacks and Hispanics are unfairly targeted; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

3 hours ago

Nearly Two Dozen Hurt In Upper East Side Apartment FireNearly two dozen people were hurt in a fast-moving fire on the Upper East Side early Tuesday morning, but firefighters say most of the injuries could have been prevented; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

3 hours ago

NSA Finds Serious Vulnerability In Microsoft's Operating SystemsThe National Security Agency says it has found a serious vulnerability in all of Microsoft's operating systems; Hilary Lane reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

New York Leaders Head To Puerto Rico To Help After EarthquakesLeaders from New York are in Puerto Rico, doing what they can to help after the recent earthquakes; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

Chris Christie Visits U.S. Supreme Court As Justices Hear 'Bridgegate' ArgumentsFormer New Jersey Governor Chris Christie made an unexpected visit to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday as justices heard arguments in the so-called "Bridgegate" case; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Man Charged With Arson In Connection To Bound Brook, NJ FireA suspect is charged with arson for a huge fire that destroyed two buildings under construction in Bound Brook, New Jersey; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

Staten Islander Grandma Fights Off Armed IntruderA Staten Island grandmother says she thought she was going to die when a man armed with a knife forced his way inside of her home while she was taking care of her young granddaughter; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

4 hours ago

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Delivers 2020 AddressNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his State of the State address in Trenton, N.J., on Jan. 14, 2020.

4 hours ago

Murphy Delivers New Jersey State Of The State AddressAmong the topics Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to discuss improving financial security for middle-class families and a potential "millionaire's tax." CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.

6 hours ago

Man Arrested, Charged With Arson In Massive Bound Brook FirePolice say 28-year-old Juan Padilla has been charged with arson and is being held at the Somerset County Jail in connection to a fast-moving fire that destroyed two apartment complexes under construction in Bound Brook, New Jersey. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.

6 hours ago

Living Large: The LaureateIn this week's edition of Living Large, CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge takes us inside a luxurious prewar building on the Upper West Side.

7 hours ago