Black Comic Book Festival Returns To BrooklynUp to 10,000 people are expected to show up to The Schomberg Center in Harlem for more than 40 vendors and a dozen panels that focus on fantasy, sci-fi, and graphic novels. CBSN New York's Charlie Cooper reports.

52 minutes ago

Time Out New York's Things To Do This WeekendTime Out New York's Shaye Weaver stopped by CBSN New York to share the top happenings in the city this weekend, including The Golden Festival, the Outsider Art Fair and Knitting Live.

1 hour ago

UWS Businesses Still Closed Following Water Main Break Flooding DamageOn Monday, water cascaded into the streets near Lincoln Center causing serious damage to nearby buildings and cars. CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports.

1 hour ago

Police Seek Killer After Long Island Mother Found Dead In HomeThe Farmingdale community is at a loss to explain how and why 27-year-old mother Kelly Owen was found suffocated in her bed on their quiet, close-knit suburban street. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.

1 hour ago

Owner, Contractor, Plumber Each Get Up To 12 Years In Prison For Deadly East Village Gas ExplosionThe blast that killed two people in the East Village at 121 Second Ave. wounded 13 and leveled three buildings. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 1/17 Friday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. It will remain cold tonight, but the winds will die down. Outside of that, expect a little extra cloud cover overnight with temps falling to around 20°.

3 hours ago

Department Of Health Confirms 2 More Vaping-Related DeathsAccording to the New York governor's office, a woman in her 20s from New York City and a woman in her 50s from Ontario County are the third and fourth people to die of illnesses related to vaping. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Fire Strikes Apartment Building On 67th Road In Forest Hills, QueensThe blaze started around 5:30 a.m. Friday at a six-story building on 67th Road. The FDNY says the fire was contained to a loft area in the very top of the building, but the wind made fighting the flames a challenge. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Calls For Justice, Safer Streets Following Brooklyn Hit-And-RunCity Council member Mark Treyger appeared with other elected officials calling for a private sanitation firm to reveal the name of the driver accused of crashing into Deborah Mutell, who was on her way to work when she was struck and then dragged while crossing 86th Street near Bay Parkway on Thursday.

3 hours ago

New Legislation Could Offer Major Relief For Taxi Drivers In New York CityThe rise of ride-share companies and the declining values in medallions have left drivers drowning in debt. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

4 hours ago

Belleville Distributing Free Water FiltersBelleville mayor says city will be distributing free water filters to residents impacted by Newark's lead emergency.

4 hours ago

ICE Speaks Out Against Sanctuary City PoliciesActing head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Matthew Albence spoke out specifically against New York City on Friday. New York is one of several cities that often don't cooperate with federal authorities on deportations. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

4 hours ago

Search For Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With ScooterPolice say a man hit a 44-year-old woman on her head repeatedly with the scooter Saturday evening, near Bridge Street and Fulton Street in downtown Brooklyn. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

4 hours ago

Police Search For Suspect In Subway Bleach AttackPolice are looking for a suspect wanted for throwing bleach on a stranger ina subway station. The attack happened around 12:40 p.m. on the 1 train platform at the 14th Street and 7th Avenue station in Chelsea. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

4 hours ago

Head Of ICE Blasts NYC For Sanctuary City PoliciesU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Matthew Albence speaks out against new york city's sanctuary city policy.

4 hours ago

After Spate Of Pedestrian Deaths, Lawmakers Demand Safer StreetsLawmakers gathered to call for justice after a woman was killed in hit and run driver in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. It was the latest in a spate of pedestrian deaths in New York City.

5 hours ago

Musician Caitlyn Smith On Performing At The Apollo, Writing For Dolly PartonThe country music artists talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about performing at The Apollo with Little Big Town, what it was like to write for Dolly Parton, and being vulnerable in her music.

5 hours ago

Lawmakers Call For Taxi Medallion Debt ReliefRep. Gregory W. Meeks was joined by members of the New York Congressional delegation, state and city elected officials and the New York Taxi Workers Alliance to announce legislation to relieve taxi medallion owners from tax liability for debt forgiveness.

5 hours ago

NYPD: Woman Beaten With Scooter In Random AttackPolice are searching for a man accused of beating a woman with a scooter in an apparently random attack.(Credit: NYPD)

6 hours ago

Wind Fuels Queens Apartment FireFire struck a six-story apartment building around 5:30 a.m. in Forest Hills, Queens.

8 hours ago

Push For Relief For NYC Taxi DriversNew York City lawmakers are announcing a plan to help taxi drivers who are dealing with severe financial problems amid the rise of ride-sharing. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has the details.

9 hours ago

Self-Defense Classes Amid Hate Crime UptickFollowing the Chanukah stabbing and other anti-Semitic attacks, some members of the Jewish community want to be prepared to possibly fight back. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

9 hours ago

ICE Director To Speak On Sanctuary CitiesThe acting director of ICE will hold a news conference today on how sanctuary city politics impact public safety.

9 hours ago

Jennifer Garner Shares Roller Coaster VideoActress Jennifer Garner takes us on a wild ride in her latest Instagram post.

9 hours ago