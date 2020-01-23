Tip Of The Day: Navel OrangeTony Tantillo reports.

New York Weather: 1/23 Thursday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. Some more clouds will spill in tonight and make for a partly to mostly cloudy night. And it will still be a little chilly, but we’ll only manage to dip into the mid 30s or so.

Thieves Vandalize Church Organ Amid New Jersey RobberyFor over 50 years, the organ inside First United Methodist Church has been the soundtrack to weddings, baptisms, and ceremonies in Freehold, N.J. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Bishop Nelson Perez Named Ne Archbishop Of PhiladelphiaThe Vatican announced that Nelson Perez, who has been serving as the bishop of Cleveland, will take over in Philadelphia as the new leader of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, replacing the retiring 58-year-old Charles Chaput. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Two Boys Die Falling Through Thin Ice In Separate NJ IncidentsThe boys fell through ice in different Middlesex County ponds. Both 13-year-old Yousef Khela and 15-year-old David Tillberg were killed. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Day 2 Of Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Trial UnderwayFor years, actress Annabella Sciorra felt powerless against Harvey Weinstein, keeping to all but a few friends the allegation that the once-revered Hollywood honcho pinned her to a bed and raped her in the early 1990s. Now she'll have her say. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

MTA Transit Chief Andy Byford Resigns After 2 Years On The JobAfter two years on the job, CBS2 has learned Thursday morning that Andy Byford is resigning. The news was just announced at a morning MTA board meeting, reports CBS2's Hazel Sanchez.

Gov. Cuomo Outlines Plans For Upcoming CensusGov. Andrew Cuomo pushes for 2020 census participation at CUNY Graduate Center.

Susie Essman On "Curb Your Enthusiasm" & Comedy CareerThe actor and comedian talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the return of Curb, her favorite memories from doing comedy in New York, and Larry David.

Billie Eilish Reveals Thoughts About Her Fans With Gayle King Ahead Of Tonight's GRAMMY SpecialGayle King interviews the top names in music ahead of Sunday's GRAMMY Awards, and shares special insights from young superstar Billie Eilish. The full interview airs Thursday night at 10 p.m. on CBS2.

Commuter Alert: Crash On Verrazzano BridgeA cement truck collided with a truck carrying livestock this morning on the Brooklyn-bound upper level of the bridge.

MTA Officers Sworn InMore officers will now be watching over subways and trains across our area, but they're not NYPD.

Fatal Shooting Overnight In Hell's KitchenA 31-year-old man was shot and killed early this morning in Hell’s Kitchen. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has more on this developing story.

15-Year-Old Dies After Falling Through IceA second New Jersey teenager has died after being pulled from an icy pond in separate incidents Wednesday. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

RIPeanut Commercial Goes ViralThere are still 10 days left until the Super Bowl, but fans are already going nuts over one major loss.

SEE IT: Taylor Swift 'Miss Americana' TrailerTaylor Swift shares a sneak peek into her new project, a documentary that takes us inside what she calls her "deconstruction."

NYC Council To Vote On Cashless BanThe New York City Council is expected to vote today on new legislation that would require all businesses to accept cash.

Brawl Caught On Camera In BK RestaurantPolice are searching for a group of suspects caught on camera attacking restaurant workers in Brooklyn.

Contents Of Frank Sinatra's AC Suite Could Be YoursThe contents of Frank Sinatra's executive suite at the former Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City are going up for auction.

Second Teen Dies After Falling Through IceA second teenager has died after being pulled from an icy pond Wednesday in New Jersey, family members tell CBS2. Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from Carteret.

Ridge Road Bridge Finally Set To ReopenAfter months of delay, the New Jersey Department of Transportation says the Ridge Road bridge will finally reopen Friday.

Man Snatches Woman's Phone At Midtown SubwayPolice say they're searching for a cellphone thief in Manhattan.

Fotis Dulos Accused Of Violating BailToday a judge will review an alleged bail infraction by the Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife.

1 NJ Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Falling Through IceA teenager died after falling through ice, and another was hospitalized in a separate incident at a different pond last night in New Jersey. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more.

