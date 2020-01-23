New MetroCards Celebrate Start Of 'Star Trek: Picard'Star Trek fans can now beam aboard the subway with special Picard-themed MetroCards.

1 hour ago

Police Searching For Suspects Accused Of Damaging New Jersey Church OrganA congregation in New Jersey is heartbroken after a treasured part of their church was vandalized; CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.

1 hour ago

Driver Says Metal Bolt Fell From Train Tracks Onto Car In AstoriaA driver says a large bolt fell off elevated train tracks in Astoria on Thursday afternoon, hitting his car and cracking the sunroof.

1 hour ago

Time Out New York's Things To Do This WeekendTime Out New York's Will Gleason joins CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez with details about a roller disco brunch party in Brooklyn, ice bumper cars in Bryant Park and the Lunar New Year Festival in Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

2 hours ago

FedEx Warns Customers Being Targeted In Text Message ScamFedEx is warning customers about a new text message scam.

3 hours ago

Bald Eagle Spotted In Upper West Side ParkNew York City might have a unique new resident. A bald eagle has been spotted at Riverside Park on the Upper West Side; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

3 hours ago

Broken Public Clock In Long Beach To Be Repaired Thanks To DonationTime has been standing still in one Long Island community. A public clock has been broken for years, but now, a fix is coming in the form of a private donation and a public statement; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

New York City Council Passes Bill Requiring Businesses To Accept CashCash is the universal currency, and now New York City businesses will have to accept it; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Police Identify Victim In Spring Valley Car CrashPolice in Rockland County have identified a man found dead in his car after it crashed.

3 hours ago

Is MTA President Andy Byford Leaving Because Of Clashes With Gov. Andrew Cuomo?As president of the New York City Transit for the last two years, Andy Byford is credited with engineering a subway service revival, but on Thursday, he abruptly called it quits. Is he leaving because of clashes with Gov. Andrew Cuomo? CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer asked the governor directly.

3 hours ago

Snapshot NY: New Jersey Man Designs Hand-Painted Cleats For NFL PlayersAthletes are finding a new way to express themselves on the field -- hand-painted footwear. For this week's Snapshot New York, CBS2's Steve Overmyer spoke to Michael Jordan, the man behind the custom cleats.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/23 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 23 at 5 p.m.

3 hours ago

Community Steps In To Rescue 300-Year-Old Roslyn Grist MillOne Long Island community is stepping in to save a historic landmark in a unique way; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

4 hours ago

Consumer Reports Finds Security Issues With Women's Health AppsAn estimated 50 million women around the world use health apps, but a new investigation shows users' information may not be as protected as they think.

4 hours ago

Surgeries Postponed Because Of Surgical Gown ShortageSurgeries are reportedly being postponed across the country because of a shortage of surgical gowns.

4 hours ago

U.S. Department Of Transportation Proposing New Rule Regarding Animals On PlanesFrom peacocks to miniature horses, airlines have seen it all, but changes could be coming; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

4 hours ago

Demanding Answers: Why Aren't Pedal Bike Riders Required To Wear Helmets In New York?Gov. Andrew Cuomo is out with new e-bike regulations, requiring some riders to wear helmets, but pedal biker riders are still free to ride without protection. Why is that? CBS2's Jessica Moore is demanding answers.

4 hours ago

Window Washers Rescued From Dangling Scaffolding In MidtownTwo window washers were left dangling 28 stories high at a skyscraper in Midtown on Thursday.

4 hours ago

Fotis Dulos On Strict House Arrest After Tampering With Memorial To Jennifer DulosThere are new restrictions put on the Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife after what the judge called a "stupid" move; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

4 hours ago

Gayle King Talks To Grammy-Nominated SuperstarsOur very own Gayle King has a Grammy Awards special with some of the superstars who are nominated airing Thursday at 10 p.m. She stopped by to tell CBS2's Kristine Johnson about it.

4 hours ago

Longtime 'PBS NewsHour' Co-Host Jim Lehrer Dies At 85Tributes are pouring in for Jim Lehrer, the longtime co-host and co-founder of "PBS NewsHour." On Thursday, PBS announced Lehrer died peacefully in his sleep at age 85.

4 hours ago

Thieves Severely Damage Organ In Freehold, NJ Church Break-InA congregation in New Jersey is heartbroken after a treasured part of their church was vandalized.

4 hours ago

Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In CourtAn actress took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial Thursday. Annabella Sciorra is the first accuser to face Weinstein in court, but he isn't facing charges over her allegations; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

Communities Calling For More Safety Measures Around Frozen Ponds After Teens' DeathsThere are calls for more safety measures around frozen ponds following the deaths of two teenagers who fell through the ice in New Jersey in two separate incidents on Wednesday night; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

4 hours ago