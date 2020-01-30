Len Cariou Discusses 'Harry Townsend's Last Stand,' 'Blue Bloods' And His CareerThere's an off-Broadway play called "Harry Townsend's Last Stand" and it touches on a nerve that's relatable to just about every family. Harry is played by an actor who has generations of fans: He originated iconic Broadway roles, and on Friday nights, he's a former NYPD commissioner. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.

Time Out New York Things To Do: Winter Jam, Swap and Skate, Museum's First SaturdayTime Out New York's Will Gleason shares with CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez this weekend's happenings including the Winter Jam sports festival in Central Park, the Swap and Skate in Bryant Park and the Brooklyn Museum's First Saturday.

Aasif Mandvi On CBS's Evil, The Daily Show, Jon HammThe actor discusses his role on the new CBS drama "Evil" and explains why his character is so different from who he is in real life.

Property Reassessments Now To Be Done Every Year For 1.5 Million Long Island ResidentsNew property assessments are in the mail for Nassau County's 1.5 million residents, and that means taxes could be going up or down. CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Man Who Inspired Bail Reform Back In Court Facing New DWI, Vehicular Homicide ChargesSince his release on earlier charges, Jordan Randolf is accused of driving drunk on Jan. 12 and causing a crash that killed 27-year-old Jonathan Flores-Maldonado. CBSN New York's Nick Caloway reports.

New Heart Mirror Sculpture Reveals In Times Square"Heart Squared" an 800-pound heart sculpture was revealed Thursday ahead of Valentine's Day. CBS2's Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge report.

New York Weather: 1/30 Thursday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. Clouds return tonight and will help to regulate our temperatures a bit. Expect the thermometer to only dip into the low 30s or so.

Vandals Strike Again And Cover E Train With GraffitiFormer NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton, one of New York's former top cops, said the recent discovery of subway cars covered in graffiti was "outrageous." CBS2 Chris Wragge reports.

Gov. Cuomo Calls To Treat Hate Crimes As Domestic TerroristsGov. Andrew Cuomo laid out several initiatives to protect schools and houses of worship during an appearance in New York City. CBS'2s Mary Calvi reports.

UES Death Of 64-Year-Old Ruled A HomicidePolice not released the man's name, but investigators have been going in and out of a building near 83rd Street and Lexington Avenue to figure out how he died. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Thomas Valva Case: Community Mourns Death Of 8-Year-Old BoyFriends and strangers gathered to mourn a little boy remembered as a beautiful life who fell victim to a legal and social system that failed him. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Unveils New Plan To Combat Hate CrimesCuomo laid out several initiatives to protect schools and houses of worship and announced $45 million in security funding.

84-Year-Old Robbed In The BronxThe NYPD wants your help finding the woman caught on video snatching money out of an 84-year-old's hands at a Bronx deli.

Kobe Bryant Tragedy Inspiring #GirlDad Movement Between Fathers, DaughtersKobe Bryant's love for his four daughters was evident, and he even referred to himself as a proud "Girl Dad." Now the phrase is catching on, inspiring celebrities and many other fathers to celebrate their daughters. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Mourners Gather For 8-Year-Old Boy's FuneralThe boy's father and his fiancee are charged with murder in the child's death. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the disturbing details.

Man Found Dead In His UES ApartmentA man was found dead in a pool a blood yesterday inside his apartment on the Upper East Side, and investigators are calling his death suspicious. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has more.

Popeyes Vs. Ivy ParkThere's a new twist in the Popeyes-Ivy Park controversy. Who is inspiring who?

Wake Today For Stephanie Parzeamily and friends will begin paying their respects to Stephanie Parze today New Jersey.

2 Shot By Stray Bullets In BrooklynPolice say a shooting in Brooklyn left two innocent bystanders shot by stray bullets.

Another Accuser To Testify In Weinstein TrialAnother accuser will be called to testify today in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault trial.

Man Opens Fire On Bronx StreetPolice in the Bronx are searching for a man seen walking along Hoe Avenue in the Longwood section holding a gun in his right hand.

