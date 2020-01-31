Taxi Medallion Report Offers Plan To Help Drivers Struggling With DebtTaxpayers and people who take yellow cabs could end up digging deep into their pockets after a new proposal to help drivers struggling to pay thousands of dollars in debt; CBSN New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

20 minutes ago

Web Extra: One-On-One With Jersey City Mayor Steven FulopJersey City Mayor Steven Fulop joined CBSN New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”

52 minutes ago

Expert Panel Wants To Cut Down Number Of Lanes On BQEA new idea to combat traffic on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is turning some heads; CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.

1 hour ago

Your Point Unfiltered: Should Religious Exemptions For Vaccinations Required In Schools Be Banned?Some New Jersey lawmakers are poised to pass a bill that would ban religious exemptions for vaccinations required in schools. We gave you the chance to share your point unfiltered.

2 hours ago

Anti-MTA, Anti-Police Protests Create Wave Of Chaos Amid Friday Night Commute At Grand CentralLed by an anti-police group that wants officers out of the subways and free train rides, demonstrators also marched down 42nd Street and down into the subway system from Bryant Park station. CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Talking Points: City Council Unveils Newest Plan To Get Homeless Off The StreetsJulien Martinez, a senior associate at SKDKnickerbocker consulting firm, and CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters joined political reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss the plan on "The Point."

2 hours ago

Point Of View: Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop Discusses SOTA Lawsuit, Rise In Hate Crimes, NJ Transit & MoreJersey City Mayor Steven Fulop joined CBSN New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/31 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 31 at 6 p.m.

3 hours ago

Long Island Retired Firefighter Discharged From Rehabilitation CenterA retired firefighter is being hailed a hero yet again after recovering from traumatic injuries; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

3 hours ago

Proposal For Truck-Only Tolls On Connecticut Highways Could Lead To LawsuitsA proposal for truck-only tolls on Connecticut highways could lead to lawsuits and even a border war; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

Panel Recommends Shrinking BQE From 6 Lanes To 4An idea to cut down on the massive traffic volume on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is turning some heads.

3 hours ago

Jersey City Mayor Says Municipalities Are In Settlement Talks Over SOTA ProgramThere's a stunning development in the ongoing battle between New York City and a number of cities in New Jersey, which have been forced to take in thousands of New York City's homeless.

3 hours ago

CPS Workers Weigh In On 8-Year-Old Thomas Valva's DeathOn Long Island, one of the judges in the divorce and custody battle that eventually led to the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva is recusing himself from the case. Now, Child Protective Services workers are weighing in; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

Authorities: Wrong-Way Driver Slammed Into SUV In Fatal CrashThere's new information about a deadly crash that killed a father and a 17-year-old boy in Westchester County on Thursday night; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment TrialRepublican Senators have voted against calling for witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Police Make Multiple Arrests During Grand Central ProtestA chaotic protest took place Friday, led by an anti-police group that wants officers out of the subways, and they want free train rides; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

3 hours ago

How To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl PartyCBS2's Valerie Castro explains how you can throw the ultimate Super Bowl party.

3 hours ago

Long Island Pediatric Mental Health Clinic Partners With School DistrictsThere's a new pediatric mental health clinic on Long Island that is partnering with school districts; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

Small Fire Quickly Put Out Aboard NY Waterway FerryThere was a fire aboard a New York Waterway ferry Friday morning.

3 hours ago

Disabled Train Stretches Nearly One Mile In Bergenfield, NJA train stuck on the tracks created major traffic problems in New Jersey on Friday.

4 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Alleged Rape Victim TestifiesThe woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 testified Friday at the trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

State Auditor Highlights NJ Transit's UnreliabilityA new report lends fresh numbers to how some NJ Transit commuters must feel; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

4 hours ago

'Diana: A True Musical Story' Prepares For Broadway RunIt's a big American musical about British royals, and a bright star who left royal life and died too young; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

4 hours ago

Marcal Paper Back In Business One Year After Devastating FireA year after a devastating fire, an iconic New Jersey factory says it's back in business; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

4 hours ago