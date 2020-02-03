Heart Health Expert: Top Detection And Prevention TipsDr. William Salerno, a cardiovascular disease specialist from Hackensack University Medical Center, shared important advice on how to take care of your heart and specifically what tests you need to save your life. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.

51 minutes ago

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before KickoffAbout a half-hour before kickoff on Sunday, Boone tweets "For what it's worth, I'm going with the Chiefs 31-20." The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20 in Super Bowl LIV. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

59 minutes ago

NYPD To Issue Fines For Overweight Trucks On BQEBeginning Monday, the NYPD is cracking down on overweight trucks traveling on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway with fines reaching up to $7,000 per violation. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

1 hour ago

Better Business Bureau Warns Of IRS Refund ScamTax season is underway and the Better Business Bureau is warning that scammers may try to steal your refund by filing a return under your name. All crooks need is your social security number. CBS2's Chris Wragge report.

1 hour ago

WeWork Hires Real Estate Pro As CEO In Attempted Turn-AroundSandeep Mathrani will take over this month. He most recently served as CEO of Brookfield Properties' retail group.CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

2 hours ago

Consortium Buys Forever 21 Chain 4 Months After BankruptcyThe $81 million sale includes all of Forever 21's assets, including its remaining stores - or which 178 are set to close. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

2 hours ago

Search For Man Who Robbed 12-Year-Old Boy In BrooklynThe incident happened last month on Coyle Street in Sheepshead Bay. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Causing Value Of Bitcoin To SoarAs of Monday morning, the price of crypto-currency was hovering at around $9,300, up 30% since the end of 2019 - the best start to a year since 2012. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Queens Garage Rooftop Closed Off To Prevent Loud NoisePeople who live in the area complained the noise from the garage kept them up all night. Security has also extended its hours at the site so someone is there until 6 a.m. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

Campaign 2020: Iowa Caucuses Get Democratic Race Underway TonightThe final CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden tied in first place. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: 2/3 Monday Morning ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. We're looking at a taste of spring come today, with temps climbing well into the 50s under sunny skies. It's a one day special though, as a front approaches and stalls starting Tuesday. Things turn unsettled for the remainder of the week with rounds of rain likely. Stay tuned for exact timing as we get closer.

4 hours ago

Driver Facing DWI, Vehicular Manslaughter Charges In North Merrick CrashPolice say 39-year-old Lissette Quintanilla was driving home from a birthday party with her 7-year-old son around midnight Sunday when her family says she was rear-ended and hit a tree off the Meadowbrook State Parkway in North Merrick. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

NYPD: 2 Men Broke Through Wall To Burglarize Queens RestaurantPolice are searching for two men they say burglarized a Queens restaurant by breaking through a basement wall. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Testimony Continues From AllegedThe disgraced movie mogul says he was in a 5-year relationship with Jessica Mann, but the woman claims she was intimidated into going along with Weinstein's alleged sexual demands. She will be back in court Monday. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

Three People In NYC Tested For CoronavirusSo far, the deadly coronavirus virus has killed 361 people, with the Philippines reporting the only death outside of China. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: Temps In 50s On Monday!CBS2's Vanessa Murdock says we can expect an unseasonably warm first week of February, starting with temperatures in the mid-50s on Monday. She has all that and more in the 11 p.m. forecast.

10 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Sends More Help To Puerto RicoNew York state is sending more help to Puerto Rico, as the island deals with an earthquake crisis that is still not over. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

10 hours ago

3 Injured In London Terror AttackA stabbing attack puts London on edge. Investigators say at least three people were injured by a suspect who was wearing a fake bomb. The man was recently released from prison for terror offenses. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

10 hours ago

Officials: 3 People In NYC Being Tested For CoronavirusThe Department of Health confirmed the third possible case on Sunday night. Officials said all three patients recently traveled to China. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

10 hours ago

Travelers Arriving At JFK Concerned About CoronavirusWearing surgical masks, travelers got off planes at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday and expressed concerns about the uncertainty of pending coronavirus cases in New York City. CBSN New York's Tara Jakeway reports

14 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6:30 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your 6:30 p.m. forecast

14 hours ago

Phil, Chuck Don't See Their ShadowGroundhogs Punxatawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck didn't see their shadows on Groundhog Day, predicting an earlier spring arrival. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

14 hours ago

GWB/Palisades Toll Plaza Goes CashlessCash lanes are now a thing of the past for drivers using the George Washington Bridge/Palisades Parkway toll plaza. CBS2's Jessica Moore explains

14 hours ago

Trump Rips Dem CandidatesIn keeping with tradition, President Trump gave his pre-game Super Bowl interview on Sunday. He used the opportunity to kick off the election season by talking about the top Democratic candidates. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

14 hours ago