NYC Parks Honor Black HistoryMany of our city parks and monuments honor African Americans who shaped the landscape of our culture, and now a photo exhibit pays tributes to their lives and accomplishments. Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver joined CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas to talk about the exhibit's subjects.

2 hours ago

ATM Robbery At Bronx BodegaA robbery suspect was caught on camera snatching money from a woman’s hand as she withdrew cash from an ATM. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports from the Parkchester section of the Bronx.

3 hours ago

19-Year-Old Shot And Killed In BrooklynThe NYPD is searching for a gunman who shot and killed a 19-year-old last night in Brooklyn. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports from the scene in East New York.

3 hours ago

Madonna Offers NYC Apartment To Harry And MeghanThe Queen of Pop has an offer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

3 hours ago

House, Car Fire In Jersey CityA large fire damaged at least two multi-family homes and several vehicles early this morning in Jersey City.

3 hours ago

What's Inside The Oscar Gift Bags?The Oscars are just days away, and this year, each of the 24 acting and directing Academy Award nominees will bring home $215,000 in swag.

3 hours ago

Formula To Name Most Beautiful ManThe U.K.'s Daily Mail has named the world's most beautiful man. Backing up the claim? Science and a mathematical formula.

3 hours ago

Empire State Building Promotes Women's Heart HealthLast night the Empire State Building was lit up in red, white and pink for the Love Your Heart campaign.

4 hours ago

NYC Public Schools Expanding 3-KToday Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza will announce the expansion of the city's 3-K for all program for 3 year olds.

4 hours ago

Pre-Trial Hearing Today In Tessa Majors CaseThe 13-year-old suspect accused of killing Barnard College student Tessa Majors is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing today.

4 hours ago

Man Snatches Money From Woman At Bronx ATMA robbery suspect was caught on camera snatching money from a woman’s hand as she withdrew cash from an ATM. CBS2's Reena Roy reports from the Parkchester section of the Bronx.

4 hours ago

19-Year-Old Shot In Head Outside BodegaThe NYPD is searching for a gunman who shot and killed a 19-year-old last night in Brooklyn. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports from the scene in East New York.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: Temperatures Dip Back DownCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 4 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

Police: People Bitten By Dogs Terrorizing NJ NeighborhoodNew video shows dogs that police say have terrorized Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey.

10 hours ago

Macy's Shuttering 125 Of Its 'Least Productive' StoresMacy's will close one-fifth of its stores as part of its plan to reinvent itself in the age of online shopping.

11 hours ago

First Patient With Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In NYC Tests NegativeThe first suspected case of novel coronavirus in New York City turned out to be a false alarm; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

11 hours ago

NYPD, Mayor Bill De Blasio Raise Concerns About Bail Reform While Addressing Rise In CrimeCrime in New York City is spiking, and the NYPD and Mayor Bill de Blasio are saying lawmakers in Albany may be to blame; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

11 hours ago

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Some Caucus ResultsThe Iowa caucus tally was delayed nearly a full 24 hours by difficulties reporting votes.

11 hours ago

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Delivers Democratic State Of The Union ResponseMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave the Democratic response to the State of the Union speech.

11 hours ago

Trump Delivers 2020 State Of The Union AddressThere were moments that appeared tense and others that were tearful during a State of the Union address that was full of surprises; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

11 hours ago

Tessa Majors' Father Attends Pretrial Hearing In Family CourtThe father of a murdered Barnard College student appeared in court Tuesday.

12 hours ago

MTA Proposal Would Make Getting To Stations Easier During Overnight HoursA new proposal from the MTA could make getting to a subway station during the overnight hours easier for people living in the outer boroughs; CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

13 hours ago

2 New York Teams In TurmoilThe possible sale of the Mets is now up in the air, and a longtime executive is steeping down from the Knicks; CBSN New York's Otis Livingston reports.

13 hours ago