Cops Hunting Suspect In Bronx Bodega ATM RobberyA man is captured stealing cash right out of the hands of a woman who had just used an ATM inside a Parkchester deli. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports

48 minutes ago

Host Jeff Probst Looks Back On 20 Years Of 'Survivor' On CBSThe groundbreaking reality series marks a milestone, celebrating its 40th season with "Winners At War" debuting next week on CBS. Jeff Probst joined CBS'2s Chris Wragge to talk about how the show got started.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: 2/5 Wednesday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. A mostly cloudy day overall, highs in the low 40s. It looks like the evening hours should stay mainly dry, but rain fills in overnight with freezing rain and sleet north and west.

1 hour ago

SEE IT: ATM Stolen From Queens BusinessShocking video shows a pair of thieves steal an entire ATM from a business in Queens.

1 hour ago

#BrooklynSaves Campaign Aims To Teach People To How To Better Save MoneyThe goal of the new program is to help people get over the racial wealth gap by saving a small amount frequently. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

1 hour ago

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Final Accuser To Testify In New York CourtActress Lauren Marie Young will be the final accuser to take the stand. She says the disgraced movie mogul groped her in his Beverly Hills hotel room in 2013. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: Americans Evacuated From China Now Quarantined In CaliforniaNew York City health officials say test results for the first of three people being tested for coronavirus have come back negative, while results on the other two are still to come. In California, Americans flown back from China remain in quarantine. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

2 hours ago

Senate To Vote On Presidential Impeachment TrialTuesday night's State of the Union address came on the eve of Wednesday's final impeachment vote, and the chill in the air was obvious from the very beginning. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

2 hours ago

Car Crashes Through Barricades At Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade, 2 In CustodyTwo people are in custody after a wild chase in the middle of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl championship parade route. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

2 hours ago

ATM Thieves' Heist Entirely Recorded By WitnessesA group of thieves ripped an ATM out of a wall in Long Island City on Wednesday morning, probably thinking no one was watching, but the entire incident was captured on a witness' cellphone. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

Kyle Gallner On CBS All Access's "Interrogation"The star of the new true crime series on CBS All Access talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about going from play a 17-year-old to a 40-year-old and working with Peter Sarsgaard.

2 hours ago

Epstein Accusers Share Demands For Next Steps In Prince Andrew InvestigationLisa Bloom, attorney for five of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers as well as an alleged witness in the Prince Andrew investigation, held a press conference on Feb. 5, 2020.

3 hours ago

Schools Chancellor Carranza On '3-K For All' Program ExpansionNew York Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced the expansion of the city's 3-K for All program Wednesday, offering more classes for 3-year-olds in the 2020-2021 school year.

4 hours ago

NYC Parks Honor Black HistoryMany of our city parks and monuments honor African Americans who shaped the landscape of our culture, and now a photo exhibit pays tributes to their lives and accomplishments. Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver joined CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas to talk about the exhibit's subjects.

6 hours ago

ATM Robbery At Bronx BodegaA robbery suspect was caught on camera snatching money from a woman’s hand as she withdrew cash from an ATM. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports from the Parkchester section of the Bronx.

6 hours ago

19-Year-Old Shot And Killed In BrooklynThe NYPD is searching for a gunman who shot and killed a 19-year-old last night in Brooklyn. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports from the scene in East New York.

7 hours ago

Madonna Offers NYC Apartment To Harry And MeghanThe Queen of Pop has an offer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

7 hours ago

House, Car Fire In Jersey CityA large fire damaged at least two multi-family homes and several vehicles early this morning in Jersey City.

7 hours ago

What's Inside The Oscar Gift Bags?The Oscars are just days away, and this year, each of the 24 acting and directing Academy Award nominees will bring home $215,000 in swag.

7 hours ago

Formula To Name Most Beautiful ManThe U.K.'s Daily Mail has named the world's most beautiful man. Backing up the claim? Science and a mathematical formula.

7 hours ago

Empire State Building Promotes Women's Heart HealthLast night the Empire State Building was lit up in red, white and pink for the Love Your Heart campaign.

7 hours ago

NYC Public Schools Expanding 3-KToday Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza will announce the expansion of the city's 3-K for all program for 3 year olds.

7 hours ago

Pre-Trial Hearing Today In Tessa Majors CaseThe 13-year-old suspect accused of killing Barnard College student Tessa Majors is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing today.

8 hours ago

Man Snatches Money From Woman At Bronx ATMA robbery suspect was caught on camera snatching money from a woman’s hand as she withdrew cash from an ATM. CBS2's Reena Roy reports from the Parkchester section of the Bronx.

8 hours ago