This Weekend: Animation First Festival, Brooklyn Wine Fest, Lunar New Year ParadeTime Out New York's Will Gleason joined CBSN New York's Jessica Moore about this weekend's things to do: the Animation First Festival, Brooklyn Wine Fest, Lunar New Year Parade and more.

1 hour ago

Innovative New Heart Pump Technology Giving Patients New Leases On LifeCBSN New York's Dr. Max Gomez looks at the Impella and L-VAD heart pumps and talks with people who have been saved by the new devices.

2 hours ago

Sources: ICE Agent Shoots Man In Face While Serving Warrant At Brooklyn HomeA U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot a man while serving a warrant this morning in Brooklyn, but law enforcement sources tell CBS2 the man was not the subject of the warrant. CBSN New York's Kevin Rincon reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 2/6 Thursday Afternoon ForecastThe rain will pick up later this afternoon and into the early evening with more of an on and off rain expected the remainder of the night. CBSN New York's John Elliott reports.

2 hours ago

Mother Justyna Zubko-Valva Talks On Death Of 8-Year-Old Son Tommy ValvaJustyna Zubko-Valva spoke to reporters outside court on Feb. 6, 2020, in Mineola, N.Y.

2 hours ago

Defense Attorney Talks On Case Of Thomas Valva's DeathRobert Del Col, the attorney appointed to defend Michael Valva of murder charges in the death of his 8-year-old son, answers questions on Feb. 6, 2020, in Mineola, N.Y.

2 hours ago

LI Couple Charged With Murder In Death Of 8-Year-Old BoyNYPD officer Michael Valva and his fiancee Angela Pollina appeared in court in Riverhead, N.Y., accused in the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Terrifying Harlem Salon Robbery Caught On CameraPolice are now looking for the suspects that struck a small business in the middle of the day in Harlem. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

3 hours ago

Trump Administration Ban Curbs New York Residents From Certain Customs Travel ProgramsNew York residents can no longer enroll in the trusted traveler programs which allow low-risk passengers to get through customs faster. The Trump administration says that move is in response to a recently enacted state law. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

3 hours ago

Police Say New Hire Steals $17,000 And Then Disappears, Boss Doesn’t Even Know His NamePolice in Connecticut say a new employee hired to work an overnight shift at a gas station stole more than $17,000 in cash and merchandise the first time he was left alone, then took off. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Caught On Camera: Gunpoint Robbery Inside Nail SalonA gunpoint robbery was caught on camera inside a nail salon Wednesday in Harlem. (Credit: NYPD)

5 hours ago

Armed Robbery Spree At Bronx Gas StationPolice say the armed suspects have held up the same gas station three times since August. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports from the Allerton section.

7 hours ago

New Yorkers Blocked From Trusted Travel ProgramsThe programs are meant to help travelers move through customs lines faster, but New Yorkers are no longer allowed to sign up or renew their memberships. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

8 hours ago

Jim Carrey's Epic Colbert EntranceJim Carrey made himself at home on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert.

8 hours ago

Bodega Worker Quizzes CustomersA bodega worker in the Bronx is going viral for challenging customers to math problems.

8 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio To Deliver 'State Of The City'The mayor will deliver his seventh State of the City speech today at 1:30 p.m.

8 hours ago

CT Gov Renews Call For Recreational MarijuanaConnecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says the state needs to legalize recreational marijuana to keep residents safe.

8 hours ago

Arraignment For Man Accused Of Killing 92-Year-OldThe man accused of sexually assaulting and killing a 92-year-old woman in Queens will be arraigned today.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Latest: 3 Possible Cases In NYCThree people in New York City are now awaiting the results after being tested for coronavirus.

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

10 hours ago

New York Weather: Messy ThursdayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest forecast.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/5 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 5 at 11 p.m.

16 hours ago

Brooklyn Drivers Call Out Unfair Tickets For Parking In Bus LanesMany drivers in Brooklyn are angry and say they're being unfairly ticketed. Bus cameras are apparently taking pictures of cars in bus lanes while parking signs say they're allowed to be there; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

16 hours ago