Man Violently Mugged On Queens StreetThe NYPD is looking for a group of suspects who allegedly beat and robbed a man on his way to his car in Queens. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports from South Ozone Park.

2 hours ago

Breaking Down Broker Fee BanHow will New York's new broker fee rules affect renters and the real estate industry? Real estate reporter Erin Hudson, of The Real Deal, breaks things down on CBSN New York.

2 hours ago

Uber Rolls Out New Feature For LIRR RidersUber is rolling out a new feature in its app aimed at helping Long Island Rail Road riders make their trains.

2 hours ago

Protests Over ICE Shooting In BrooklynMore protests are planned today after ICE agents shot a man in the face while serving a warrant for another man in Brooklyn. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

2 hours ago

Man Recreates NYC Memories In His BasementA South Carolina man's basement is a flashback to the 80s and features a taste of the New York neighborhood he grew up in.

2 hours ago

Cruise Ship Passengers Undergoing Coronavirus TestingThe Port Authority says 17 Chinese nationals aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked this morning in Bayonne will tested for the virus out of an abundance of caution.

3 hours ago

Valentine's Day Offers For Love BirdsValentine's Day is a week away, and several fast food chains are celebrating in a unique way.

3 hours ago

Woman Stabbed By Stranger In BrooklynA 34-year-old woman is recovering after she was stabbed by a stranger in Brooklyn.

3 hours ago

Dining Deal: GnoccoWhen it comes to our weekly Dining Deal, it's no secret that Italian cuisine is a frequent pick. CBS2's Tony Tantillo visits an East Village mainstay serving up authentic dishes.

3 hours ago

Mets Sale Officially Called OffA potential sale of the New York Mets to hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has officially been called off.

3 hours ago

Michelle Troconis Due Back In CourtThe ex-girlfriend of Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband Fotis Dulos is due back in court today in Stamford, Connecticut.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Another Rainy DayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Lunar New Year Gala Held At Chelsea PiersThere was a celebration Thursday night at Chelsea Piers to celebrate the Lunar New Year. CBS2's own Cindy Hsu helped emcee the event, recognizing those who have helped advance social justice.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/6 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 6 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

3 NYC Patients Test Negative For Coronavirus, 2 Other Cases Under InvestigationTwo people in New York City are still awaiting results after being tested for coronavirus. So far, three other patients have come back negative.

10 hours ago

4 Students Suspended After Attacking Coach In NewarkA basketball coach was kicked and beaten on the streets of Newark by his own players.

10 hours ago

President Donald Trump Takes Victory Lap Following Acquittal In Impeachment TrialPresident Donald Trump took a victory lap Thursday at the White House, one day after his acquittal in the impeachment trial; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

10 hours ago

Protesters Demand Justice After ICE Agents Shoot Man While Serving Warrant On AnotherICE agents stormed a home in Gravesend, Brooklyn, looking to arrest an undocumented immigrant, but they ended up shooting someone else. Now, the victim's family and others are demanding justice; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

10 hours ago

Police Investigating Deadly Shooting Outside Funeral Home In Rockland CountyAt least one person has died after a shooting near a Rockland County funeral home.

10 hours ago

Federal Crackdown On Flavored E-Cigarette Cartridge Sales Takes EffectA federal crackdown has taken effect on the sale of most flavored cartridges for e-cigarettes.

13 hours ago

Police Say New Trial Procedures May Have Put Man's Safety At RiskThe case of a witness brutally murdered on Long Island has some asking, did it have anything to do with New York's new criminal justice laws? CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

14 hours ago

Proposal To Revitalize Belmar's Seaport Area Suggests Direct Ferry To NYCA major redevelopment plan could create a new hot spot on the Jersey Shore; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

15 hours ago