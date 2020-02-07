New Jersey Bookstore Shines Spotlight On African-American StoriesAs we celebrate Black History Month, we want to recognize a business in New Jersey that's shining a spotlight on African-American stories; CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports.

34 minutes ago

Jennifer Dulos Case: Michelle Troconis, Ex-Girlfriend Of Fotis Dulos, Back In Connecticut CourtroomThe ex-girlfriend of Fotis Dulos was back in a Connecticut courtroom Friday for the first time since he took his own life last month; CBSN New York's Tony Aiello reports.

1 hour ago

Your Point Unfiltered: Should Law Enforcement Use Facial Recognition Technology?This week, we asked you what you think of law enforcement using facial recognition technology and gave you the chance to share your point unfiltered.

2 hours ago

Talking Points: Mayor Bill De Blasio Presents Plan To 'Save Our City' In State Of The City AddressBrian Browne, assistant vice president in government relations at St. John's University, and CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters joined political reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss his address on "The Point."

2 hours ago

Point Of View: MTA CEO Pat Foye Discusses NYC Transit Boss Andy Byford's Exit, Congestion Pricing & MorePatrick Foye, the CEO of the MTA, joined CBSN New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”

2 hours ago

Family Discovers Their Long Island Land Became 'Practically Worthless' After Decades-Old Zoning ChangeA family that bought a piece of land 70 years ago in Shirley, N.Y., have paid taxes for decades, thinking they were investing in a property that could one day provide them with income from its sale. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

Foye: MTA Key Decisions On Congestion Pricing Plan To Be Made Behind Closed DoorsPat Foye, the head of the MTA, said there will be a "robust" effort to listen to the views of the public. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

3 hours ago

New York State To Sue Federal Government Over Global EntryGov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York State plans to sue the federal government over its decision to ban New York residents from renewing or enrolling in Global Entry and other trusted traveler programs. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

3 hours ago

Nassau Police Arrest Two Murder Suspects For November KillingNassau County investigators say 26-year-old Kadeen Lewis and 33-year-old Richard Ford shot and killed Santo Sanchez in his car during a robbery in Hempstead, N.Y. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

3 hours ago

Brooklyn Designer Romeo Hunte Ready To Make Big Splash At NYFWRomeo Hunte says he needed innovative ideas, grit and hard work to grow from East Flatbush to Fashion Avenue. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Go Red For Women Fashion Show To Inspire Heart AwarenessSeveral celebrities hit the runway including Miss America Camille Schrier, Tony Award-winning actress Ali Stroker and Madeline Stuart, the world's first supermodel with Down Syndrome. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: 2/7 Friday Evening ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. The winds will gradually subside tonight, but even during the evening, we could see gusts to 45 mph. Then into the overnight, we’ll see temperatures falling into the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

4 hours ago

Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Focuses On Education, Testing: 'We're In This Together'Friday is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and inside the New York Blood Center, Project Achieve's family of team members and researchers are busy with prevention work. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

4 hours ago

Baby Carriers Recalled Due To Fall RiskAround 14,000 baby carriers are being recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission after finding a buckle on Infantino carriers can break, potentially causing falls. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

4 hours ago

Rise Of Delivery-Only 'Ghost Kitchens' Has Some Worried About Food SafetyFood shops that shed restaurant seating in favor of Grubhub or Seamless app-only ordering are popular, but some worry about kosher quality and food allergies behind the order. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

4 hours ago

Nassau County Trying To Catch Armed Serial FlasherPolice on Long Island say someone is going around flashing people, and at least one time, he was armed with a gun. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

4 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accused Says Things 'Going Good' As Defense Makes Its CaseThe accused former movie mogul's defense team called a psychologist to the stand to testify about memory and recall. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

5 hours ago

Cruise Ship Delayed In Bayonne Port Amid Coronavirus TestingThe Norwegian ship due to leave Friday afternoon is still delayed after four passengers were tested for possible exposure to the coronavirus. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

5 hours ago

High Winds Bring Down Trees, POwer Lines Across New York, Long IslandA wind storm that blew into the New York area on Friday afternoon, knocking down trees and power lines. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: High-Wind Warnings Throughout The Tri-State AreaCBS2's Lonnie Quinn shares a look at the blustery and gusting conditions around the New York City area.

5 hours ago

Mayor Announces Plans To Allow Homeowners To Rent Out Legal BasementsAs New York City continues to grow and expand, housing becomes more scarce - and more expensive - Mayor Bill de Blasio is looking to tap into what he calls an "underused" housing resource. CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.

6 hours ago

Armed Serial Flasher On The Loose In Long Island CommunityNassau County Police say a suspect had exposed himself to at least three women this week, with the last encounter escalating to an attempted robbery, reports CBSN New York's Christina Fan.

7 hours ago

Brooklyn Neighborhood On Alert After Mother, 2 Children Attacked Seemingly At RandomPolice say a stabbing happened on 5th Avenue as the victim was walking with her two kids to her car when she was suddenly attacked by a total stranger. CBSN New York's Kevin Rincon reports.

8 hours ago

Cardiologist, Survivors Talk With CBS'2 Kristine Johnson On Realities Of Heart DiseaseRebecca Trahan and Melissa Dimmick are united as survivors of nearly fatal heart disease. They joined their doctor, Mount Sinai cardiologist Maya Barghash, and CBS2's Kristine Johnson to talk about their experiences.

8 hours ago