Peekskill Officer Charged With Sexually Abusing WomanPeeksill officer Michael Agovino is charged with repeatedly sexually abusing a woman with a learning disability while in uniform and threatening to arrest her.CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Police Trying To ID Suspect In Friday's Bronx Bodega ShootingPolice continue to search for a suspect in the shooting death of a Bronx bodega worker, shot multiple times while on the job Friday evening in Mott Haven. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Fire Breaks Out In Basement Of Home In Hollis, QueensDozens of firefighters responded to the scene just before 11 p.m. Sunday night on 193rd Street. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

New York Weather: 2/17 Monday Morning ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. It will be quite a nice President’s Day with mostly sunny skies and a bit more warmth. Temps will reach the upper 40s with a few spots hitting 50. The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday with highs in the low 50s, but occasional rain is expected.

Two Hospitalized After Car Crash In East HarlemA violent crash in East Harlem sent two people to the hospital, and the search is one for one of the vehicle's drivers. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East 129th Street and Park Avenue, reports CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.

Upstate Fire Department Rallies Behind Sick 5-Year-OldThe Goshen Fire Department in Orange County is helping organize a fundraiser for a 5-year-old boy who has leukemia. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports

Coronavirus Death Toll Approaches 1,800Health officials in China say another 105 people have died from the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to nearly 1,800. More than 2,000 new cases were also confirmed. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

Radio Signals From Space Intrigue ScientistsScientists have a mystery on their hands. Signals from outer space are being detected. But what's causing the unusual sounds and where exactly are they coming from? TV 10/55's Vanessa Murdock has more.

Search On For Suspect In Death Of Bronx Deli WorkerPolice are looking for a man walking with a cane seen on newly released video in connection to the killing of a Bronx bodega worker on Friday. CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports

Exclusive: More Than 2 Dozen Cars Trapped In Parking GarageDrivers who use the upper Manhattan parking garage have been without their vehicles for some time now due to a broken elevator. CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports

New York Weather: Warming Trend, Some Rain TuesdayCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your 6:30 p.m. weather forecast.

Man Charged With Raping 11-Year-Old GirlOfficers took 45-year-old Andre Clarke into custody Sunday morning. Investigators said Clarke sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl on Saturday morning inside her home in Brownsville, Brooklyn. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

30 Arrested At ICE Protest In MidtownPolice arrested more than two dozen people Sunday protesting against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Midtown. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

Elizabeth, N.J. Baptist Church Burns DownA church in New Jersey went up in flames just hours before Sunday services were set to begin. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports

11 hours ago

Police Seek Man In Shooting Of 43-Year-Old In East HarlemInvestigators say 43-year-old Purell Gowie was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound in his chest in front of 228 East 116 Street in East Harlem on Feb. 12. Police are looking for an individual described as approximately 18 to 25-years-old, last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a hooded sweatshirt with black-and-white sneakers.

Sen. Chuck Schumer Blasts Trump Plan To Eliminate Bomb-Sniffing Dog Teams At NYC Transit HubsSen. Chuck Schumer called out a Trump administration budget on Sunday that would eliminate all funding for VIPR dog teams that help police Penn Station, JFK and LaGuardia airports and other transit hubs around the New York area.

Black History Month: Tale Of Self-Hate And Rage Hits Broadway In 'A Soldier's Play'For the first time, "A Soldier’s Play" is on Broadway, and CBS2's Dana Tyler says in many ways, the story is as relevant today was it was during World War II.

Police Charge 17-Year-Old In Murder Of Man In New CasselA 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of man who had reportedly been preparing to testify against alleged MS-13 gang members. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Fire Destroys Baptist Church In Elizabeth, New JerseyFirefighters were still working to contain hot spots at sunrise, just hours before mass was supposed to begin at the Shiloh Baptist Church. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Cold And Flu Season Comfort FoodsButch Yamali and Chef Chris Seidl, owner and executive chef at Long Island Milleridge Inn, have some ideas for cold and flu comfort food. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez and Cindy Hsu report.

