Where is the water? It's an ongoing question for people passing the Grassy Sprain Reservoir in Yonkers; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
Where Is The Water In Yonkers' Grassy Sprain Reservoir?
Advocates to Sue Rockland County Over Gun Permit DenialsSupporters of the Second Amendment are targeting Rockland County for a lawsuit.
Demanding Answers: Subway Riders' Concern Intensifies With Recent Reports Of Reckless BehaviorThe MTA says the transit system is on the right track when it comes to on-time performance, but what about subway security? CBS2's Christina Fan is demanding answers.
Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After First Day Of Jury DeliberationsThere was no verdict Tuesday after the first day of jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
26 People In Westchester Quarantined For CoronavirusAccording to the Westchester County health department, 26 people recently returned to Westchester from areas where the coronavirus is more prevalent; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Actress Amy Schumer Opens Up About IVFActress Amy Schumer is opening up about her experience with IVF, sharing her journey on social media. Schumer says she wants to make sure no one feels alone; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Living Large: Experience Full-Service Luxury Living At Apartment Inside Iconic Manhattan HotelAn iconic Manhattan hotel is also home to a number of choice apartments for full-service luxury living. It happens to have a very famous former owner. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has a tour of one of the high-style residencies there for this week's Living Large.
New York Weather: CBS2 2/18 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 18 at 5 p.m.
Coronavirus Latest: 26 People Being Monitored In Westchester CountyThe Westchester County health department confirms 26 people are under voluntary quarantine for possible coronavirus infection.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Introduces New Plan To Help Student ParentsIn New York State, 18% of college undergraduates are parents and almost half of them are single mothers. Now, there's a new plan to help students with infants or toddlers handle the financial burden; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
Only On CBS2: Lake Ronkonkoma Officials Considering Changes To 'Five Corners' IntersectionIn the Long Island town of Lake Ronkonkoma, there's an intersection known as "five corners," where several roads come together to get people to places like the mall or school. It can be chaotic, but maybe not much longer; CBS2's John Dias reports.
Report: Nail Salon Workers Having Wages Stolen At Alarming RateA new report puts the nail salon industry in a bad spotlight again -- this time over workers' wages; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Michael Bloomberg To Make Formal Debut On President Debate StageMichael Bloomberg makes his formal debut on the presidential debate stage Wednesday night, and he's expected to take a lot of incoming from his Democratic competitors; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says past performance may be an indication.
President Donald Trump Issues Series Of PardonsPresident Donald Trump issued a series of pardons Tuesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Bronx Deli Worker Fatally Shot On The JobIn the Bronx, a 20-year-old deli worker is dead after being shot while on the job; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberates For Hours, Does Not Reach VerdictThe jury began deliberating Tuesday in the rape and sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, and after more than five hours, there were questions but no verdict; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Witnesses: Man With Knife Attacked Rockland County Library Security GuardOne person was taken into custody after a fatal stabbing at a public library in Rockland County on Tuesday; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Suspect Allegedly Stabbed Victim At Library In Rockland CountyA woman was violently attacked at a library in Rockland County on Tuesday.
Latest News From CBS New YorkMaurcie DuBois has the latest news and weather headlines from CBS2.
Once-Great Newark Symphony Hall Rising Again As Destination VenueIt was a venue that was open to African American artists when segregation didn't allow many places for them to perform. Over the years the city stopped investing in the institution, but all that has begun to change. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Tai Abrams Talks On 'AdmissionSquad' Aiming To Get More Minority Students Into Elite High SchoolsTai Abrams went from investing in stocks to investing in students, an effort needed nowhere more than in New York City. She talked with CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas.
Peekskill Cop Accused Of Stalking, Abusing Woman While On DutyMichael Agovino appeared in court Tuesday to face accusations he stalked and sexually abused a woman with a learning disability while on duty. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Bronx Pastor: Lack Of Mail Delivery Hurting ChurchThe assistant pastor of a Tremont church says it's hard doing business when the local post office doesn't consistently deliver mail. CBSN New York's Scott Rapoport explains
Report Exposes Nail Salon Industry Wage TheftA new report says there has been a staggering amount of wage theft in the nail salon worker industry. CBSN New York's Nick Caloway reports