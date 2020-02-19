Random Attack Caught On CameraPolice are searching for the suspect behind a random attack that was caught on camera on the Upper West Side. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has more.

2 hours ago

Teen Charged In Tessa Majors Killing Due In CourtA 14-year-old charged in the deadly stabbing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors will face a judge today. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

2 hours ago

Justin Bieber Talks 'Friends' On 'Carpool Karaoke'Superstar Justin Bieber hops into the passenger seat for "Carpool Karaoke" with "The Late Late Show" host James Corden.

2 hours ago

SEE IT: Lizzo's Chocolate Bar-Inspired LookLizzo was looking like a whole snack at the Brit 2020 Awards last night in London.

2 hours ago

Singer Nails 'Shallow' At Subway StationMove over Lady Gaga, a new star has been born.

2 hours ago

Cool Down Your WorkoutA New York fitness studio is giving hot workouts the cold shoulder. As Michael George reports, exercising in frigid temperatures could actually burn more calories.

2 hours ago

Citi Bike Adds E-Bikes To FleetThe Citi Bike system is going electric once again.

3 hours ago

CT Lawmakers Consider Vaccination BillConnecticut lawmakers are considering a bill to end religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations.

3 hours ago

Suspects Wanted In Back-To-Back RobberiesPolice are searching for two men in at least two robberies just minutes from each other in Brooklyn.

3 hours ago

Arrest In Deadly Bronx Deli ShootingA man and woman are under arrest following a deadly shooting inside a bodega in the Bronx.

4 hours ago

Suspect Wanted In Random AttackPolice are searching for the suspect behind a random attack that was caught on camera on the Upper West Side. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more.

4 hours ago

Teen Faces Arraignment In Tessa Majors KillingA 14-year-old charged in the deadly stabbing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors will face a judge today. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Bright But BlusteryCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 18 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

'Skull Breaker Challenge' On TikTok Leading To Severe InjuriesThere's a new disturbing trend on a popular cellphone app that's causing children to get severely injured; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

10 hours ago

Police Use Drone To Find Missing Man In Enfield, ConnecticutA drone helped police in Connecticut find a blind man a day after he got lost in the woods.

10 hours ago

Trump Commutes Prison Sentence Of Former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, Issues Other PardonsFormer Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is a free man. He was released from prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence and issued other pardons; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

10 hours ago

Suspect Wanted In Attack On Upper West SidePolice are searching for a man wanted for a random attack on the Upper West Side.

10 hours ago

Police Arrest 3 Drivers During Car Bust Near JFK AirportNew video shows Port Authority Police busting suspected underground street racers near JFK Airport last weekend.

10 hours ago

Coronavirus Latest: 26 People In Westchester Quarantined As a PrecautionMore than two dozen people in Westchester County have been quarantined after possible exposure to novel coronavirus; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

10 hours ago

Rockland County Library Security Guard Dies After Stabbing AttackA Rockland County community is in shock after the murder of a woman who recently became a grandmother; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

10 hours ago

Black History Month: Woman Helping Kids In Under-Served Areas Attend City's Top High SchoolsFebruary is Black History Month, and today we're introducing you to a Brooklyn woman who went from investing in stocks to investing in students; CBSN New York's Lisa Rozner reports.

13 hours ago

Aaron Judge Talks About Astros Sign-Stealing ScandalIt was the first day of full-squad workouts for the Yankees in Tampa on Tuesday, and Aaron Judge was making headlines on and off the field; CBSN New York's Otis Livingston reports.

13 hours ago

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy ProtectionThe Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection amid a barrage of sexual abuse lawsuits.

14 hours ago