NJ Couple Amazed To Discover NICU Nurse Caring For Their Premature Baby Also Helped The FatherParents in New Jersey got an incredible and very surprising reunion after the birth of their baby boy. CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.

28 minutes ago

Time Out New York's Things To Do This WeekendWill Gleason of Time Out New York stopped by with his picks for things to do this weekend, including visiting charcuterie masters, a kick off for NYC Beer Week and more.

58 minutes ago

Remembering An Underground Railroad Stop In TriBeCaAs part of Black History Month coverage, CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas profiles David Ruggles, an American abolitionist who used his lower Manhattan home as a stop along the Underground Railroad.

59 minutes ago

Renovation Of Downtown Hicksville Is UnderwayHicksville, a hamlet within the Nassau County town of Oyster Bay, has begun a renovation of its downtown in the hope attracting millennials to the area. CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports

1 hour ago

Mayor de Blasio Unveils Plan To Help Small BusinessesMayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City is eliminating some fines for first time violations for small businesses and expanding the amount of time businesses will have to cure violations.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 2/20 CBS2 Afternoon Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the forecast.

2 hours ago

Hilary Bettis On Play "72 Miles To Go"The Juilliard School alumna and former writer on "The Americans" discusses her new off-Broadway play with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith.

2 hours ago

Man Slashed In The Face In Manhattan Subway StationIt happened at the 6 train station at Park Avenue and 33rd Street at 6:30 a.m.

2 hours ago

Westchester DA Encourages Sex Assault Survivors To Come Forward After Officer’s ArrestThe Westchester County district attorney is encouraging sexual assault survivors to come forward and seek help to catch their abusers.

2 hours ago

Sentencing Underway For Trump Associate Roger StoneStone's attorneys are asking the judge that he serve no jail time. A jury found Stone guilty of lying to Congress and threatening a witness during President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

3 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberations Enter Day 3It’s day three of jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial.

3 hours ago

Bus Bursts Into Flames On Route 78 In Union, N.J.A bus caught fire early this morning on Route 78 in Union, New Jersey.

3 hours ago

Supermarket Workers, Bodega Owners And More Plan Protest Against Single Use Plastic Bag BanWe are now less than two weeks away from a major ban on plastic bags across New York state. In New York City, people are taking their sides on the matter. CBS2's John Dias reports.

3 hours ago

Westchester DA On Peekskill Officer ArrestedWestchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. discusses the recent arrest of Peekskill Officer Michael Agovino for allegedly sexually abusing a woman with a learning disability while on duty.

4 hours ago

NYPD: Boy Robbed On Bronx PlaygroundA 14-year-old boy was beaten and robbed this week on a Bronx playground. (Credit: NYPD)

5 hours ago

6 hours ago

Brooklyn Woman, 78, ScammedPolice are searching for three men accused of scamming a woman in Brooklyn. The suspects allegedly stole $4,500 from the 78-year-old victim last month in Flatbush. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Private NJ Island Could Be YoursHere's your chance to win your very own private island. It's up for grabs in New Jersey.

8 hours ago

New Facade Laws Take EffectToday new rules for building facade inspections goes into effect in New York City.

9 hours ago

Man Shot By ICE Files LawsuitA man who was shot in the face by an ICE agent in Brooklyn has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the officer.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

New York Weather: Frigid ThursdayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago