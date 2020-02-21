Your Point: New Yorkers Sound Off About Plastic Bag BanAre New Yorkers ready for the plastic bag ban? Marcia Kramer asked people on the street to find out.

The Point: Breaking Down Michael Bloomberg's Debate DebutJavier Lacayo, a vice president at SKD Knickerbocker, and J.C. Polanco, a professor at Borough of Manhattan Community College, stopped by to discuss their take on Loree Sutton's criticism, as well as their reaction to former Mayor Michael Bloomberg's debate performance, as well as congestion pricing.

The Point: Loree Sutton Talks On What NYC Needs Most From Next MayorLoree Sutton threw her hat in the mayoral race back in November. She's a brigadier general who served in the U.S. Army for 30 years. CBSN New York's Marcia Kramer reports.

Former Transit Chief Andy Byford Says Goodbye To NYC PostNew York City transit workers bid a fond farewell to Andy Byford on his final day running the agency. He resigned last month after two years as president. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Yonkers Parks Dept. Employee Accused Of Kidnapping Target Off Bronx StreetInvestigators say Owen Drain SUV pulled onto Metropolitan Oval near Unionport Road in Parkchester, picking up a victim prosecutors are not naming, and describe only as 30-years-old.

International Burglary Ring Targeting Homes On Long IslandPolice in Nassau County are warning homeowners about a group of thieves running from California to Florida, and hitting homes in Long Island as well. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Oh My Goodness: New Jersey Teen's Little Bow Ties Helping Put Animals' Best Paw Forward For AdoptionA teenager in Newark has made it his mission to helping animals up for adoption put their best paw forward with a little bow tie magic. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

New York Weather: 2/21 Friday Night ForcastA chill lingers into tonight under clear skies. Temperatures won't be quite as cold as last night, but with a light wind still in place, it will still only feel like the 20s and teens. CBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports.

Court Upholds $6.7 Million Award For 5Pointz ArtistsDeveloper Jerry Wolkoff asked the artists in 2002 to convert the dilapidated warehouses in Long Island City, Queens. The project became known as “5Pointz” and became a tourist attraction. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Mobile Recovery Unit Bringing Help To Addicts On Long IslandOne year after federal and state grant funding, a roving high-tech medical RV is finding success, helping 200 addicted residents in their own neighborhoods. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Slain Library Security Guard Memorialized In Spring ValleyOn Friday, a vigil was held for the saddest chapter in the history of Finkelstein Memorial Library following the killing of security guard Sandra Wilson. CBS2's Tony Aiello.

Long Island Hit By Crime Wave Of Mailbox Thefts, Washed ChecksLynbrook has been hit hard: 36 times since last April, U.S. mail has been fished out of corner mailboxes, and thousands of dollars stolen from innocent victims. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

CDC Warns Flu Has Killed Record Number Of Children This SeasonDoctors say the earlier arrival of the Influenza-B flu strain that tends to be more common in kids could be the reason more children have been affected. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

Video Catches Moment Of Impact In Park Slope CashSurveillance video from inside a business shows the moment a vehicle slams into this parked car around 11:45 Thursday night. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Gang Member Sentenced In Shooting At IHOP On Long IslandOn Friday, 20-year old Deontrae Green was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to attempted murder. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Authorities Warn About Hepatitis-A Scare In PeekskillWestchester Counter says an employee with the disease worked a private party at Factoria at Charles Point while infectious. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Lawmakers Question NJ TRANSIT CEO On Agency’s Struggleshere was a fiery hearing in Trenton Friday where lawmakers held the CEO of NJ TRANSIT’s feet to the fire. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Manhattan College Students Calling For More Security After AssaultsSophmores and juniors at the off-campus dorm on West 238th Street are resting uneasy after their classmates woke up to a strange man hovering over their beds while they slept. One was accosted. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure AgreementsAfter being slammed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren in his first Democratic presidential debate, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg has agreed to release women from NDAs who got financial settlements in sex harassment cases. CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

Jury Deliberations In Harvey Weinstein Trial Continue MondayJurors in the Harvey Weinstein trial asked the judge if they can be deadlocked on two counts. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Indicates They Are Decided On Some, Hung On Other ChargesThe jury in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial have asked the judge if they can be deadlocked on some charges while ready to agree on others. CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.

Black History Month: Rutgers Medical Dean Calling For More Black In Medical FieldsDr. Robert Johnson, dean of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, is the first person in history to lead two medical schools, reports CBSN New York’s Meg Baker.

New Sack Available After Single-Use Plastic Bags Banned On March 1Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia shows CBSN New York Dana Tyler the new reusable bag meant to replace single-use plastic bags in New York City and elsewhere around the state starting on March 1.

