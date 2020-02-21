New York Weather: 2/22 Saturday Morning ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. Gorgeous skies prevail Saturday and Sunday, but get ready for a big swing in the temps: we’re talking upper 40s and 50s!

43 minutes ago

Police Search For Man In Violent Robbery In Bushwick, BrooklynA 77-year-old woman was dragged by a man who made off with $20, her glasses and the Bible she kept in her purse. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

48 minutes ago

Chinese Restaurants Worry Coronavirus Fears Keeping Customers AwayIn these chilly winter months, Chinese restaurants in the Tri-State Area should be plating their delicious dishes the most, but the tables are far from bustling with customers, reports CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

59 minutes ago

Manhattan DA Reviewing Malcolm X Murder CaseThree men were arrested and convicted, but now the Netflix documentary "Who Killed Malcolm X" has revealed new facts about the murder. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

1 hour ago

MTA To Offer Discounts To LIRR, Metro-North CommutersStarting May 1, the planned discounts will only apply to riders within New York City. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

1 hour ago

Attorney Angela Dorn Speculates On Weinstein Jury's Possible Thinking About VerdictJurors in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial asked the judge if they can be deadlocked on two counts. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

1 hour ago

Your Point: New Yorkers Sound Off About Plastic Bag BanAre New Yorkers ready for the plastic bag ban? Marcia Kramer asked people on the street to find out.

5 hours ago

The Point: Breaking Down Michael Bloomberg's Debate DebutJavier Lacayo, a vice president at SKD Knickerbocker, and J.C. Polanco, a professor at Borough of Manhattan Community College, stopped by to discuss their take on Loree Sutton's criticism, as well as their reaction to former Mayor Michael Bloomberg's debate performance, as well as congestion pricing.

5 hours ago

The Point: Loree Sutton Talks On What NYC Needs Most From Next MayorLoree Sutton threw her hat in the mayoral race back in November. She's a brigadier general who served in the U.S. Army for 30 years. CBSN New York's Marcia Kramer reports.

5 hours ago

Former Transit Chief Andy Byford Says Goodbye To NYC PostNew York City transit workers bid a fond farewell to Andy Byford on his final day running the agency. He resigned last month after two years as president. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

6 hours ago

Yonkers Parks Dept. Employee Accused Of Kidnapping Target Off Bronx StreetInvestigators say Owen Drain SUV pulled onto Metropolitan Oval near Unionport Road in Parkchester, picking up a victim prosecutors are not naming, and describe only as 30-years-old.

6 hours ago

International Burglary Ring Targeting Homes On Long IslandPolice in Nassau County are warning homeowners about a group of thieves running from California to Florida, and hitting homes in Long Island as well. CBS2's John Dias reports.

6 hours ago

Oh My Goodness: New Jersey Teen's Little Bow Ties Helping Put Animals' Best Paw Forward For AdoptionA teenager in Newark has made it his mission to helping animals up for adoption put their best paw forward with a little bow tie magic. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: 2/21 Friday Night ForcastA chill lingers into tonight under clear skies. Temperatures won't be quite as cold as last night, but with a light wind still in place, it will still only feel like the 20s and teens. CBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports.

6 hours ago

Court Upholds $6.7 Million Award For 5Pointz ArtistsDeveloper Jerry Wolkoff asked the artists in 2002 to convert the dilapidated warehouses in Long Island City, Queens. The project became known as “5Pointz” and became a tourist attraction. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

6 hours ago

Mobile Recovery Unit Bringing Help To Addicts On Long IslandOne year after federal and state grant funding, a roving high-tech medical RV is finding success, helping 200 addicted residents in their own neighborhoods. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

6 hours ago

Slain Library Security Guard Memorialized In Spring ValleyOn Friday, a vigil was held for the saddest chapter in the history of Finkelstein Memorial Library following the killing of security guard Sandra Wilson. CBS2's Tony Aiello.

7 hours ago

Long Island Hit By Crime Wave Of Mailbox Thefts, Washed ChecksLynbrook has been hit hard: 36 times since last April, U.S. mail has been fished out of corner mailboxes, and thousands of dollars stolen from innocent victims. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

7 hours ago

CDC Warns Flu Has Killed Record Number Of Children This SeasonDoctors say the earlier arrival of the Influenza-B flu strain that tends to be more common in kids could be the reason more children have been affected. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

7 hours ago

Video Catches Moment Of Impact In Park Slope CashSurveillance video from inside a business shows the moment a vehicle slams into this parked car around 11:45 Thursday night. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

7 hours ago

Gang Member Sentenced In Shooting At IHOP On Long IslandOn Friday, 20-year old Deontrae Green was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to attempted murder. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

7 hours ago

Authorities Warn About Hepatitis-A Scare In PeekskillWestchester Counter says an employee with the disease worked a private party at Factoria at Charles Point while infectious. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

7 hours ago

Lawmakers Question NJ TRANSIT CEO On Agency’s Struggleshere was a fiery hearing in Trenton Friday where lawmakers held the CEO of NJ TRANSIT’s feet to the fire. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago

Manhattan College Students Calling For More Security After AssaultsSophmores and juniors at the off-campus dorm on West 238th Street are resting uneasy after their classmates woke up to a strange man hovering over their beds while they slept. One was accosted. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

7 hours ago