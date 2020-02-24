NYC Comptroller Takes Aim At Cruise Ship PollutionMore than a million passengers flock to New York City to board cruises from Manhattan and Brooklyn to other locations around the world. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

New York Weather: 2/24 Monday Evening ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. It will become mostly cloudy tonight, but it should remain dry for the most part. Expect temperatures to only dip into the mid and low 40s.

Black History Museum: Newark Museum A Special Gateway To Diverse LearningLinda Harrison, the director and CEO of the Newark Museum of Art, is part of a rare class. She is one of only a handful of African American's leading a major art museum. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Rare But Not Impossible To Survive Sudden Death SyndromeTens of thousands of people die of heart disease and never saw it coming. Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Father In Death Of 8-Year-Old Tommy Valva Case Claims He Cannot Pay To Defend HimselfThe NYPD officer charged in his 8-year-old son's murder told a judge he can't find an attorney, and can't afford one. Michael valva and his fiance are both being held without bail. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

NJ Transit Bus Driver Charged With Vehicular HomicideIn court 34-year-old Fayola Howard pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein TrialCBS2's Alice Gainer has sat through weeks of testimony up to today's verdict when a jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other counts including the most serious, predatory sexual assault.

Community Says Farewell To Beloved Slain Library Guard As Accused Killer Indicted By Grand JuryLoved ones of 52-year-old Sandra Wilson carried her casket into First Baptist Church Monday morning in Spring Valley, just days after she was stabbed to death at Finkelstein Memorial Library.

NASA Pioneer Katherine Johnson Of ‘Hidden Figures’ Fame Dead At Age 101A trailblazer in American history is being remembered Monday for her contributions to math, space exploration, and equal rights. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

Merrick Man Accused Of Murder After Wife Found Dead In Their HomeThere was an appearance in court Monday for John Gerges, a Merrick man charged with killing his wife of four decades over the weekend inside the home they share with their grown son. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Rocky Slide On Wall Street Amid Coronavirus FearsThe market plunging Monday amid concern over the global impact of coronavirus as the number of cases around the world have surged. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Kobe Bryant Memorial: Tears, Tributes And Love In LAThousands gathered to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Giana and the other seven victims of last month's helicopter crash. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Sexual Assault Survivors, #MeToo Supporters React To Guilty VerdictThe Weinstein case propelled the issue of sexual assault and the #MeToo movement into the national spotlight. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: From Hollywood Powerhouse To Convicted Rapist In JailAfter five days of deliberations, the jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other counts including the most serious, predatory sexual assault. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo MovementJane Manning, director of the Women's Equal Justice Project, talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler on efforts to help survivors of sexual assault navigate the criminal justice system.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Attorney Arthur Aidala On Jury That Convicted Movie MogulAttorney Arthur Aidala talks about the jury that found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape in the third degree and one count of a criminal sex act.

Expert Cheryl Bader On Harvey Weinstein Verdict: 'A Real Victory For The Prosecution And The #MeToo Movement'Cheryl Bader teaches criminal law at Fordham University School of Law and has been following the Weinstein case from the beginning. Bader is also a former assistant U.S. attorney.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Disgraced Movie Mogul Found Guilty On 2 Of 5 ChargesA jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape in the third degree and one count of a criminal sex act. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

New York Weather: 2/24 Monday Afternoon ForecastExpect unseasonably mild temperatures this afternoon as we make a run for the upper 50s. We wouldn’t even be surprised if a few thermometers inland hit 60° — and it’s February! Outside of that, expect increasing clouds with just a light wind out of the south. CBSN New York's Elise Finch reports.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Attorney Gloria Allred Talks About Victims, WitnessesAttorney Gloria Allred, who represents three of the women involved in charges against fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, speaks outside a Manhattan courtroom after a jury convicted the accused on two of five charges.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: 'Utter Silence' As Verdict Read In CourtroomCBS2's Alice Gainer describes the scene within the courtroom as the verdicts were read in the New York-based sexual assault and rape trial of Harvey Weinstein.

Bail Revoked For Harvey Weinstein After Verdict ReachedDistrict Attorney of New York County Cyrus Vance Jr. talks about revoking bail on convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein ahead of his sentencing on March 11, 2020.

Slain Spring Valley Security Guard Sandra Wilson Laid To RestSandra Wilson, the 52-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the Finklestein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, N.Y. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

