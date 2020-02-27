Black History Month: Apollo Theater Marks 86th Year Of Amateur NightThe longest-running talent show in America has a long-standing tradition since 1934 to have every performer rub a cherished treasure for good luck. CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer reports.

Time Out New York Weekend: The Wild Film Festival, Sun Ra Concert, Pazole FestivalTime Out New York's Will Gleason joined CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez to review what events are happening in NYC this weekend including the Wild Film Festival, a Sun Ra memorial show and a celebration of a beloved Mexican dish.

Brooklyn Catholic School Fighting Epidemic Of Teens' Toxic Use Of E-CigarettesStudents at Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in Clinton Hill are applying science to real world scenarios including an experiment to help educate them to see the real dangers of vaping. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

Family Of Slain Library Guard Come Face-To-Face With Man Accused Of Killing HerThursday morning for the first time the family of the Rockland County Library security guard stabbed to death on Feb. 18 confronted the homeless man charged with murder. CBSN New York's Tony Aiello reports.

Kathleen Barber On Books "Follow Me" & "Truth Be Told"The Simon & Schuster author discusses her new book "Follow Me" and explains how her first novel got turned into the Apple+ series "Truth Be Told" with Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul. #Interview #KathleenBarber

Billy Idol, Mayor Bill de Blasio Anti-Idling EventRocker Billy Idol and Mayor Bill de Blasio are joining forces to unveil a new "Billy Never Idles" anti-idling campaign.

New York Weather: 2/27 Afternoon Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the weather headlines.

Coney Island's Luna Park Reveals Name Of Its Newest AttractionThe new Sky Chaser ropes course will open in the coming months. It's a 60-foot tall structure with different activity levels meant to challenge people both mentally and physically.

Mayor Bill De Blasio, Billy Idol Unveil Anti-Idling CampaignRocker Billy Idol was on hand as Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled the "Billy Never Idles" anti-idling program.

Coronavirus Update: First U.S. 'Community Transmission' Case Sparks Concern As Tri-State Leaders Say They're PreparedThere are now more than 82,000 confirmed coronavirus cases globally. Sixty are in the United States. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Queens Teacher Charged With Sexually Abusing StudentA Queens teacher is facing charges after police say he sexually abused a 9-year-old girl with autism. CBS2's Kevin Rincon has more.

Chris Mattina On Playing For Rugby United New YorkThe professional rugby player talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about playing for his hometown team, the growth of rugby in New York, and RUNY's chances of winning a championship in 2020.

Students Treated For Chemical Exposure At Ramapo SchoolA scare shook students and staff at a high school in Rockland County evacuated Thursday morning after police say nearly two dozen people were exposed to an unknown chemical. Police now say it was not hazardous. CBS2's Lisa Rozner.

7-Year-Old Killed And Mother Hurt By Car In BrooklynPolice say the 7-year-old boy and his 39-year-old mother were crossing Pennsylvania Avenue at Blake Avenue a little after 8:00 a.m. Thursday when they were struck by a vehicle. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

New Jersey Gov. Murphy On School Funding Increases In 2021 Budget ProposalGov. Phil Murphy on Thursday visited Bound Brook High School to announce state school aid funding for his Fiscal Year 2021 budget proposal that provides $16.3 billion to support New Jersey schools.

New Plan To Halt Subway GraffitiThe MTA and NYPD are expected to announce details of a new plan to combat subway graffiti, which has become a growing problem in recent months. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

Coronavirus Has City, Country On EdgeOfficials around the Tri-State Area are beefing up their response to the coronavirus after the CDC sent out a national warning telling municipalities to be prepared. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has the latest.

Longest 'Bond' Film YetYou'll need a comfortable seat and maybe a few shaken not stirred drinks to watch the newest James Bond flick.

President Trump Sues NY TimesPresident Donald Trump is taking action against what he has called "fake news."

Evelyn Rodriguez Homicide Trial Set To StartA Long Island nurse accused of killing Evelyn Rodriguez, the mother of a teenage girl murdered by MS-13 gang members, will go before a judge today.

Suspect In Library Stabbing Due In CourtA homeless man accused in the deadly stabbing of a library security guard will appear in court today.

MTA, NYPD Cracking Down On Subway GraffitiThe MTA and NYPD are expected to announce details of a new plan to combat subway graffiti, which has become a growing problem in recent months. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

New York Weather: Rain Will Give Way To SunshineCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

1st U.S. Patient Tests Positive For Coronavirus Without TravelingDoctors are trying to figure out how a patient in the U.S. contracted the coronavirus without traveling abroad. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

