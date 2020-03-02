Overnight Blaze Near EWRFirefighters battled a four-alarm blaze overnight at a truck center near Newark Airport, sending one to the hospital. CBSN New York’s Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.

3 hours ago

What's Being Done To Stop Coronavirus SpreadWhat's being done to stop the spread of coronavirus after woman tests positive in NYC? Local scientist explains.

3 hours ago

NYC Woman Tests Positive For CoronavirusGov. Andrew Cuomo says a New York City resident tested positive for the virus after traveling abroad. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has more.

3 hours ago

NYC Hanging Up PayphonesNew York City plans to remove all remaining payphones by the end of the year.

3 hours ago

Justin Timberlake Reveals Favorite Girl Scout CookieJustin Timberlake asked fans to weigh in on the cookie debate.

4 hours ago

Snowy Owl Spotted On Long IslandA snowy owl was spotted yesterday on Nickerson Beach on the South Shore of Nassau County.

4 hours ago

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed In NYCGov. Andrew Cuomo says a New York City resident tested positive for the virus after traveling abroad. CBS2's Reena Roy has more.

4 hours ago

Judge Judy Says Show Ending In 2021After 25 successful seasons on the bench, Judge Judy Sheindlin is calling it quits.

4 hours ago

MTA Announces Road ImprovementsChanges are coming for drivers heading into Brooklyn and Manhattan.

4 hours ago

Bloomberg Talks Stop-And-Frisk On '60 Minutes'Mike Bloomberg appeared on "60 Minutes" last night, where he was once again asked about the controversial police practice known as stop-and-frisk.

4 hours ago

Delayed Opening For Eastchester DistrictA Westchester County school district will have a delayed opening today as officials review safety and security protocols.

4 hours ago

Chinatown Building EvacuatedA building in Chinatown had to be evacuated overnight after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected.

5 hours ago

Massive Fire In Elizabeth, N.J.Firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze overnight at a truck center near Newark Airport, sending one to the hospital. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: Mild MondayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's John Elliott is calling for an unseasonably warm first week of March. Here's your 11 p.m. forecast.

11 hours ago

Video Of Horse Collapsing Leads To ProtestVideo shows a carriage horse collapse in Central Park. It has led to a renewed outcry against the carriage horse industry in New York City. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

11 hours ago

Miss Staten Island Banned From Staten Island St. Patrick's Day ParadeNot long after Miss Staten Island Madison L'Insalata came out as bisexual she said she was banned from the Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYCGov. Andrew Cuomo said the first confirmed case in New York is a Manhattan woman who recently traveled to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

11 hours ago

Mixed Reaction Greets First Day Of Plastic Bag BanNew York state's ban on plastic bags is now in effect. So how are shoppers and businesses handling the new law? TV 10/55's Nick Caloway went to find out

13 hours ago

Protests Lodged Against NYC Carriage Horse IndustryA disturbing video shows a carriage horse collapse in Central Park. It was later euthanized. TV 10/55's Lisa Rozner reports

13 hours ago

First Coronavirus Case In New York Is ConfirmedGov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement a Manhattan woman in her 30 tested positive for the virus after traveling to Iran. TV 10/55's Christina Fan has the story

13 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6:30 p.m. ForecastCBS2's John Elliott sees another big warming trend coming during the new work week. Here is your 6:30 p.m. forecast.

15 hours ago

Man Sought For Groping 12-Year-Old GirlPolice are searching for the man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx. The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

15 hours ago

Uber Driver Savagely Beaten On UWSThe brutal beating of an Uber driver in Manhattan leaves the man with serious injuries, and a long hospital stay. Now, there's a new push to bring his attackers to justice. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports

15 hours ago