Police Seek Suspect In Clinton Hill AttackInvestigators say the NYPD was called at 4 a.m. to Saint James Place and Lefferts Place where a 30-year-old woman had been attacked. She was walking home when a man came up behind, punched her in the head and knocked her to the ground.

28 minutes ago

Living Large: Piece Of History In Park SlopeAs the Brooklyn real estate boom continues with new construction, it’s still often the historic homes that have a real “wow” factor. CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge toured one of these special properties in Park Slope for this week’s Living Large.

2 hours ago

NYPD Facing Criticism Over Sex Crimes DivisionSexual assault survivors and their supporters gathered Monday at City Hall, calling for reform. They applauded courageous victims for coming forward in the Harvey Weinstein trial, but pointed to a frightening incident last month and demanded change. City Council's Chair of the Committee on Women and Gender Equality Helen Rosenthal has more.

2 hours ago

Suspected Scammers Strike AgainPolice say they’re searching for the suspects who scammed dozens of victims in the past two months citywide. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has more.

2 hours ago

MTA Combating Spread Of CoronavirusNew York City is on high alert following the first confirmed coronavirus case, and MTA workers are cleaning subways and buses to keep commuters safe. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

3 hours ago

Woman Stabs Boyfriend To DeathPolice have arrested a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death inside their Upper West Side apartment.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Early Morning Fire In East New YorkThree people are hurt after an early morning fire engulfed a home in East New York, Brooklyn.

3 hours ago

Rockaway Erosion Funding ApprovedIt looks like a solution is on the way in the years-long battle against erosion at Rockaway Beach in Queens.

3 hours ago

NYPD To Announce Sex Crimes StatsMayor Bill de Blasio will join Police Commissioner Dermot Shea to discuss the recent crime statistics in the city today.

3 hours ago

MTA Bus Driver Beaten In The BronxPolice are looking for a pair of suspects who allegedly assaulted an MTA bus driver in the Bronx.

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 hours ago

New York Weather: Grab That UmbrellaCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn is calling for a wet and warm Tuesday across the Tri-State Area. Here's your 11 p.m. forecast.

11 hours ago

Buttigieg, Klobuchar Jump On The Biden TrainFormer candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden on Monday night for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination ahead of Super Tuesday. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

11 hours ago

Eastchester Parents Fume After Homeless Intruder Gets Into SchoolParents of students at the Waverly School in the Westchester County town of Eastchester sounded off at a meeting with district officials on Monday night after a homeless man managed to talk his way past a security guard on Friday. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Cases Reported In At Least 14 StatesResidents in New York and New Jersey are planning for the future should the coronavirus outbreak threaten everyday life. CBS2's Jessica Layton has more on the steps being taken by officials in both states.

11 hours ago

Campaign 2020: Mike Bloomberg's Hometown Neighbors Speak Out On Presidential AmbitionsPresidential candidate Mike Bloomberg was raised in a modest one-family home in Medford, Massachusetts. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

15 hours ago

Homeless Man Gets Into Waverly School in EastchesterPolice in Eastchester say they are close to making an arrest after a frightening incident at a school full of kindergarten and first graders.

15 hours ago

Scammers Using New Fake Amazon Problem To Rob VictimsPolice are saying it has been difficult to track down and arrest the scammers since most of the time they are international, CBS2’s John Dias reported Monday.

15 hours ago

American Flag Flown Throughout Middle East By Soldiers Takes Flight Over Long Island SchoolThe gift was flown across war-torn parts of the Middle East, before making its way to Lynbrook, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: 3/2 Monday Evening ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. A round of showers likely moves through in the afternoon, with the threat continuing into the evening.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Dr. Max Gomez Answers Frequently Asked QuestionsWhile there are very few cases of coronavirus in the New York area, health officials say we can expect more. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez answers some frequently asked questions.

16 hours ago