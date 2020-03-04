Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson Talks On Self-Quarantine GuidelinesThe top official in the community that's home to the first hospitalized patient suffering from the coronavirus told CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline Thomas "this is a fast-moving situation that changes hour-to-hour."

Coronavirus Update: Hundreds Told To Self-Quarantine In Westchester CountyA New Rochelle man in his 50s who traveled internationally was listed in serious condition as the first patent hospitalized in New York due to a coronavirus infection. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Celebrities Show Off 'I Voted' Stickers On Social MediaJennifer Aniston, Melissa McCarthy, supermodel Tyra Banks, "Pitch Perfect" actress Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel all took to social media to show off their civic pride. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.

Brother Makes Good On 5-Year Promise To Bring Llama To Her WeddingMendl Weinstock says he told his sister five years that he would bring a llama to her big day when she wouldn't stop talking about her future wedding. CBS2's Natallie Duddridge reports.

L Train Suspended From 14th Street-Union Square To Myrtle AveWednesday morning commuters faced delays due to a water main break on Bedford Avenue in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Coronavirus Update: Officials Focused On Second Confirmed Case In New York, Tracing ContactsThe New Rochelle man in his 50s first sought treatment on Feb. 27 at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville five days after developing respiratory issues which did not improve. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

NJ State Troopers Pull Man Out Of Burning Big Rig On I-287The troopers say they got to the man just before his truck exploded Monday afternoon on Interstate-287 in Bridgewater Township. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Man Accused Of Shooting 2 NYPD Officers To Appear In CourtOfficials charged 45-year-old ex-con Robert Williams with attempted murder. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Gov. Murphy To Undergo Surgery To Remove Part Of KidneyThe 62-year-old Murphy won't know if it is cancerous until the morning surgery at an undisclosed New York City hospital. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

New York Weather: 3/4 Wednesday Morning ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. Some winter time severe weather rolled through the area dampening streets, and ushering in a stiff wind. We can expect winds gusting to 35 mph.

Coronavirus Update: New Travel Restrictions On Italy, South Korea To Enter U.S.Vice-President Mike Pence says all travelers coming to the U.S. on direct flights from Italy and South Korea will now be screened for coronavirus. More than 5,300 people have tested positive for coronavirus in south korea. Italy has more than 2,500 positive cases.

Coronavirus Update: Health Officials Retracing Contacts With Infected New Rochelle ManThis morning hundreds of people in Westchester County are being asked to self-quarantine. The news comes as a man in his 50s is being treated for coronavirus at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Campaign 2020: On Super Tuesday, Biden Sweeps South And Texas But California Goes Toward SandersCBS News projects Joe Biden picked up wins in Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas. CBS News projects Bernie Sanders wins in Colorado, Utah and his home state of Vermont.

New York Weather: CBS2 3/3 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 3 at 11 p.m.

Sources: Man Armed With BB Rifle On Brooklyn Rooftop Was Trying To Record A VideoWhat looked like a heavily armed gunman on the top of a Brooklyn building Tuesday terrified neighbors, but police say it turned out to be far less serious; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Campaign 2020: Super Tuesday Starts Off Strong For Former Vice President Joe BidenSo far, Super Tuesday has been a strong night for former Vice President Joe Biden; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Coronavirus Update: Westchester County Man Tests Positive, Hundreds Told To Self-QuarantineHundreds of people who may have been exposed to coronavirus in New York are being told to self-quarantine. It comes as a second person in New York has tested positive for the virus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Announces Start Of Construction On ProjectGov. Phil Murphy announced the start of construction on a new Hudson-Bergen light rail project.

Commuters Say 2 NJ Transit Stations In Lyndhurst Are In DisrepairCommuters say two NJ Transit stations in one town are in disrepair. They say the buildings are falling apart and even getting to the train is sometimes difficult; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Fired Hempstead Schools Supt. Appeals To U.S. Supreme CourtOn Long Island, a fired school superintendent wants the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case.

Exclusive: Surveillance Video Shows Man Following Woman Before Alleged Attempted RapeA Brooklyn woman was walking home in Clinton Hill when police say a man attacked her from behind and tried to sexually assault her. That man is still on the streets; CBS2's Tara Jakeway has exclusive surveillance video.

Coronavirus Update: Hundreds Of People Ordered To Self-Quarantine After Westchester County Man Tests PositiveAt the direction of New York State, the Westchester County Health Department is ordering an estimated 600 people to self-quarantine after a second person in our area tests positive for coronavirus; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

How To Make Your Own Hand SanitizerIf you've been looking for hand sanitizer, you're not alone. Since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in New York City, bottles have been flying off store shelves; CBS2's Nick Caloway shows you how to make your own.

New York Weather: CBS2 3/3 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 3 at 5 p.m.

