Coronavirus Update, March 8: Mayor Bill de Blasio Talks On NYC Response (Part 2)Mayor Bill de Blasio, Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot and other officials spoke from the NYC Office of Emergency Management on Sunday about confirmed coronavirus infections and a grant relief proposal for small businesses.

46 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update, March 8: Mayor Bill de Blasio Talks On NYC Response (Part 1)Mayor Bill de Blasio, Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot and other officials spoke from the NYC Office of Emergency Management on Sunday about confirmed coronavirus infections and a grant relief proposal for small businesses.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut Confirms First Case Of InfectionConnecticut officials announced Sunday the first confirmed coronavirus case, a 40- to 50-year-old patient from Wilton, Conn., now being treated at Danbury Hospital. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Calls On CDC To Allow For Local TestingNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should immediately allow local labs with the correct equipment and kits to begin testing for positive coronavirus cases due to the federal government's lack of keeping up with outbreak demands.

5 hours ago

Police: Robbers In Surgical Masks Steal $250,000 At Aqueduct RacetrackPolice say the suspects got away with $250,000 on Saturday night. It started when three employees were carrying the cash from one area of the facility to another. CBS2's Aundre Cline-Thomas reports.

5 hours ago

Dining Deal: Davio's Northern Italian SteakhouseFor the last six years Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse has been a midtown destination for simple regional Italian food. In true steakhouse style, you dine in a luxurious setting with a welcoming vibe. CBS2's Tony Tantillo reports.

6 hours ago

Video: Teens Break Into Subway Train's Rear Car, Blow Horn, Mess With ControlsThe NYPD is investigating an incident aboard a moving train after video surfaced of teenagers playing with the train's controls. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

6 hours ago

Amtrak Suspends Acela Non-Stop Service NY To Washington, DCStarting Tuesday, Acela non-stop service trains between New York and Washington DC will be suspended until May 26. The change does not affect Amtrak's other high-speed Acela service. The railroad will waive change fees on reservations made through April 30. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New York Governor Urges Senior Citizens To Consider Skipping Large Public GatheringsThe warning from the New York officials follows similar guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Residents in coronavirus-affected areas are also getting robo-calls and some senior centers are being closed. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

7 hours ago

Parenting Expert Offers Tips On How To Keep Kids Safe, Healthy & Comfortable On VacationParenting and lifestyle expert Amanda Mushro says there are some gadgets, gizmos, tips, tricks and toys you may want to look into. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas and Cindy Hsu reports.

7 hours ago

Step Afrika! Drumfolk Traces Modern Africa American Dance Back To Roots In 1700s Deep SouthThe performance includes an African-American dance over 200 years old called the ring shout, dance and drumming traditions from Angola, and a contemporary routine of stepping and vocal percussion. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

7 hours ago

Harlem Restaurant Week Happening NowGAUDir's Cedric Durand shares his recipe for Setas a la Vasca. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas and Cindy Hsu report.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Infected Count Up To 93With the coronavirus cases in New York doubling in the last 24 hours, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency to unlock certain government powers to handle the outbreak - but testing kits remain in tight supply.

8 hours ago

Furry Friend Finder: Meet Toby And RudolphoToby is a 10-year-old, Japanese Chin/Pekingese mix, who weighs 10 pounds. Rudolpho is a 1-year-old, housebroken, 8 pound, Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix with a spot of black on the tip of his tongue. CBS2's John Elliott and Cindy Hsu report.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: 3/8 Sunday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Despite a cold start for everyone, it’s going to be a stunner of Sunday with abundant sunshine and temps reaching the mid 50s! Overall, it’s gonna be a great day to get outside for some fresh air.

9 hours ago

Celine Dion Fans Sing In The Subway After Brooklyn ConcertCeline Dion fans were treated to more music after the singer's Brooklyn concert when an impromptu sing-along erupted at a nearby subway station.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/7 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for March 7 at 11 p.m.

16 hours ago

Car Flips Over After Accident On Southern State ParkwayA car rolled over after a three-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway.

17 hours ago

Police Identify More Than A Dozen Persons Of Interest In Attack On 15-Year-Old Girl In BrooklynPolice in Brooklyn say at least five boys have turned themselves in for a vicious attack on a 15-year-old girl; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

17 hours ago

Video Shows Suspect In Deadly Bronx Subway Station StabbingPolice have released surveillance video of the suspect in a deadly subway stabbing in the Bronx.

17 hours ago

Woman On Bicycle Struck By Dollar Van In BrooklynA bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn, and police say the driver had no intention of sticking around until being forced to by witnesses; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

17 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York As Number Of Cases SoarsGov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in New York soars; CBS2's John Dias reports.

17 hours ago

'The Fantasy Baseball Black Book' Author Joe Pisapia Dives Into Trends, RankingsFantasy baseball season is here and this is when we need to dive deeper into the trends and how that should affect your rankings. Joe Pisapia, the author of the #1 selling fantasy series "The Fantasy Baseball Black Book," joins CBS2's Steve Overmyer to discuss.

18 hours ago

Massive Sing-Along Erupts At Brooklyn Subway Station After Celine Dion ConcertAn impromptu sing-along erupted at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station after a Celine Dion concert Thursday night.

18 hours ago