Video Shows Suspect In Deadly Bronx Subway Station StabbingPolice have released surveillance video of the suspect in a deadly subway stabbing in the Bronx.

7 minutes ago

Woman On Bicycle Struck By Dollar Van In BrooklynA bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn, and police say the driver had no intention of sticking around until being forced to by witnesses; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York As Number Of Cases SoarsGov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in New York soars; CBS2's John Dias reports.

17 minutes ago

'The Fantasy Baseball Black Book' Author Joe Pisapia Dives Into Trends, RankingsFantasy baseball season is here and this is when we need to dive deeper into the trends and how that should affect your rankings. Joe Pisapia, the author of the #1 selling fantasy series "The Fantasy Baseball Black Book," joins CBS2's Steve Overmyer to discuss.

1 hour ago

Massive Sing-Along Erupts At Brooklyn Subway Station After Celine Dion ConcertAn impromptu sing-along erupted at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station after a Celine Dion concert Thursday night.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: Amtrak Suspends Acela Non-Stop Service Between New York, Washington, D.C.Amtrak is taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

2 hours ago

Governor To Seniors: Consider Skipping Large Public Gatherings Due To Coronavirus OutbreakGov. Andrew Cuomo is warning older residents to reconsider attending any public gatherings. He also announced that outside visitors will be temporarily banned from New Rochelle nursing homes and senior centers.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: 89 Cases Confirmed In New YorkGov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday as the number of coronavirus cases in the state jumped to 89; TV 10/55's John Dias reports.

2 hours ago

18 Persons Of Interest Identified After 15-Year-Old Girl Is Stomped On, Robbed In BrooklynAt least five boys have turned themselves in to police in Brooklyn in connection to a brutal assault on a 15-year-old girl; CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports.

5 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New YorkGov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York after announcing more than 30 new confirmed cases Saturday.

5 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets, Head Coach Kenny Atkinson Part WaysThe Brooklyn Nets have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBSN New York 3/7 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBSN New York's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for March 7 at 5 p.m.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Says NY Cases Jump To 76, With 10 People HospitalizedGov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update Saturday in which he said the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infections had jumped to 76, and he urged senior citizens to avoid large gatherings.

10 hours ago

Man Punches, Smashes Object On NYPD Vehicle In Bay RidgeThe incident happened around 10 a.m. Friday morning on Seventh Avenue in Bay Ridge. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

12 hours ago

One Man Killed, Another Hurt In Bronx Subway Station StabbingPolice say both men were found at the bottom of the stairs leading to the mezzanine area of the Morrison Avenue-Soundview station at about 4:30 a.m. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

12 hours ago

EnCourage Kids Foundation Celebrating 35th Anniversary With Fundraising GalaMichele Hall Duncan and Tyrese Alleyne-Davis talk about the enCourage Kids Foundation is celebrating 35 years of providing programming and support to pediatric hospitals and units around the country. CBS2's Cindy Hsu and John Elliott report.

13 hours ago

Police Search For Suspect In Slashing On Bus In The BronxPolice released video of a suspect slashing a 20-year-old man in the face on a northbound Q44 bus. CBS2's Cindu Hsu reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut, Nassau County Latest To See New Confirmed CasesAs of Saturday morning, there were 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York state, including a Connecticut hospital worker who lives in Westchester County and is now under self-quarantine at home. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

14 hours ago

Latest News From CBS New YorkCindy Hsu has the latest news and weather headlines from CBS2.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/6 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 6 at 11 p.m.

1 day ago

5 Teens In Custody In Connection To Brutal Attack On 15-Year-Old Girl In BrooklynThere are new developments in the brutal attack on a 15-year-old girl who was repeatedly stomped and kicked. Five teenagers are now in custody and police are looking for the other suspects; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

1 day ago

Mark Meadows Replaces Mick Mulvaney As Chief Of StaffPresident Donald Trump just named Mark Meadows as his new Chief of Staff.

1 day ago

Coronavirus Update: Local Businesses Fear Outbreak Is Keeping Customers AwaySome people appear to be opting for a quiet night at home instead of going out amid the coronavirus outbreak, and the impact is being felt at local businesses; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

1 day ago

Coronavirus Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases In New York State Continues To ClimbAs of Friday night, there are 44 confirmed cases in New York State, including one with a connection to Connecticut; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

1 day ago