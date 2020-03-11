Coronavirus Update: NYC Cancels St. Patrick's Day ParadeAs concerns about the coronavirus spread, for the first time ever the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will not happen in New York City - and other large gathering and institutions are following suit. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Coronavirus Update: Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Test PositiveTom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson say they have tested positive for coronavirus infections in a tweet posted Wednesday night. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Coronavirus Update: NBA Season Suspended After Utah Jazz Player Tests PositiveAn NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the league to announce it was suspending the rest of the basketball season after Wednesday night’s games. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Coronavirus Update: Trump Announces 30-Day Travel Suspension From EuropeStarting Friday at midnight, a presidential order will block most foreign nationals from all European countries from flying into the United States. CBS News Debra Alfaron reports.

Sky Deck Opens With Never-Before-Seen View Of New York CityA new observation platform in Hudson Yards is offering the adventurous a skyline view from 100 stories up. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

New York Weather: 3/11 Wednesday Evening ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with temperatures running only slightly cooler than last night. And with weak high pressure overhead, expect nearly calm winds through sunrise.

Women's History Month: Stories Of WWII 'Rosie The Riveters' Brought To Life In Animated FilmAn all-female team of filmmakers set out to shine a spotlight on those women who served and broke barriers in World War II. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Woman Who Ran Over Anti-Gang Activist Found Guilty Of Criminally Negligent HomicideOn Wednesday afternoon, a jury convicted a Long Island nurse of killing a mother who was an anti-gang activist. Emotions poured out of the courtroom after Annmarie Drago was found guilty in the death of Evelyn Rodriguez, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

Coronavirus Update: Top Officials Giving Mixed Messages On RisksMayor Bill de Blasio said the COVID-19 coronavirus only lasted minutes on a surface, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it lasted hours - maybe days. And what should people returning from Italy do? CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

Coronavirus Update: Fate Of This Year's NYC St. Patrick's Parade UnclearCoronavirus is causing drama for a big city parade that in the past hour or so that went from happening, to not happening, and now it's in limbo. St. Patricks Day parade organizers called the CBS2 newsroom to say the parade is off, then called back minutes later to amend that and now the decision is pending. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Pit Bull Recovering After Owner Killed During Nightly Walk In BrooklynLast Thursday around 7 p.m., Frank Delcolvenaere took his 11-month-old dog on her nightly walk near Fourth Avenue and 101st Street when police say a 19-year-old driving a black Mercedes struck him. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Rocks Update New YorkThe quake hit around 7 a.m. near Glens Falls just south of Lake George. The quake was strong enough to noticeably shake houses throughout the region. There are no reports of injuries or damage. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In PrisonHarvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison following last month’s conviction on rape and criminal sexual act charges. Judge James Burke also ordered the disgraced Hollywood mogul to register as a sex offender. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Coronavirus Update: Major Local Hospital Now Processing Test ResultsAs cases continue rising on Long Island, a major hospital lab will now be processing coronavirus test results much faster. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Known Positive Cases Up By 8There were eight new positive cases overnight --- and that number could climb with more under investigation -- but the state pointing out dozens of cases have come back negative. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Coronavirus Update: NYC Health Inspector Says Outbreak Could Last Through SeptemberWith 216 positive cases of corornavirus in New York State as of Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says federal testing capacity is far below the demand. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Feeling Consequences Of 'Containment Zone'New York's seventh-largest city has the most people testing positive for COVID-19, and many worry about what's next - especially parents who fear the school district is failing to take the threat seriously enough. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

N.J. Officials Discuss Coronavirus OutbreakNew Jersey Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver and other officials held a news conference to discuss the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Update On Coronavirus OutbreakGov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York is contracting with 28 labs to increase the amount of testing and said CUNY and SUNY will be moving to "distance learning" models.

Expert Analysis Of Harvey Weinstein's SentenceFordham Law professor Cheryl Bader stopped by CBSN New York discuss Harvey Weinstein's sentence. Bader teaches law and is a former assistant U.S. Attorney with the district of New Jersey.

Coronavirus Update: N.J. Up To 23 CasesThe number of positive coronavirus cases in New Jersey rose to 23 on Wednesday. Gov. Phil Murphy is urging residents to be prepared, use common sense, and stay home if their sick. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports

Tip Of The Day: Yukon Gold PotatoesFresh Grocer Tony Tantillo has a your tips for buying Yukon gold potatoes.

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Speaks After SentencingHarvey Weinstein accuser Tarale Wulff, who testified during his trial, speaks after his 23-year sentencing.

New York Weather: CBS2 3/11 Afternoon Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has a look at the forecast.

