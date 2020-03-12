New York Weather: 3/13 Friday ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. A windy Friday is ahead, starting with rain in the morning but then stopping and hitting a high in the upper 60s.

Coronavirus Update: As Products Dwindle Off Shelves, Stores Turning To Rationing CustomersThroughout New Jersey, people are concerned about coronavirus - and what comes next should they or their children need increasingly rare medicine. CBS2's Cleve Bryan reports.

Coronavirus Update: Broadway Shows Go Dark Under New Restriction On Large GatheringsDue to a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 500 people, the bright lights of Broadway are going dark.The Broadway League announced all shows were suspended through April 12. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Coronavirus Update: Met Museums In Manhattan ClosedThe Met's flagship museum on Fifth Avenue in the Upper East Side, the nearby Met Breuer on Madison Avenue as well as The Met Cloisters in Washington Heights shut their doors Thursday.

Coronavirus Update: Confirmed Cases On Long Island Up To 56, More In Self-QuarantineOne of the now-hospitalized COVID-19 patients is an 81-year-old from the Bristal Assisted Living at North Hills. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Schools Close, National Guard Sets Up Amid OutbreakOn Thursday, the New Rochelle School District announced all schools would be closed until March 26, all as the National Guard loaded out supplies to help those in a 1-mile "containment zone." CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

New York Weather: 3/12 Thursday Night ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. Thursday night into Friday morning will see some heavier rain overnight into morning, turning warner and windy into the weekend. Highs will reach 68.

Coronavirus Update: Travel Ban, Sports Shut Downs Aim To Limit Exposure Across AmericaPresident Donald Trump said Thursday he was considering a State of Emergency declaration and imposed strict travel restrictions as sports leagues shut down their seasons. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports.

Coronavirus Update: National Guard Arrive In New RochelleThursday marked the state of the 1-mile "containment zone" limiting large gatherings in the Long Island hot spot of the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's DeMarco Morgan reports.

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut Reports First Case In StamfordThe patient arrived from an international flight into JFK Airport in New York before being picked up by family members and taken to Stamford Hospital. CBS2's DeMarco Morgan reports.

Coronavirus Update: Newark Sending All Non-Essential Public Gathers Cancelled For 30 DaysNewark Mayor Ras Baraka's order aims to slow the outbreak by shutting down social, cultural and entertainment gathers of 50 or more where people are not separated for at least 50 feet. CBS2's DeMarco Morgan reports.

Gov. Cuomo Announces Ban On Large Gathering To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus, Many NYC Venues ClosingGov. Andrew Cuomo announced a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 500 people, along with additional measures to combat the continued spread of the coronavirus, prompting many venues - Madison Square Garden, the MET Museum and more - to close. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Bans Gatherings Of 500+ PeopleGov. Andrew Cuomo announced new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people.

Exclusive Video Shows Daring Rescue In Westchester CountyCBS2 has exclusive video showing how authorities saved a man who was stuck in the mud. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Modell's Files For BankruptcyThe New York City-based business will close all of its 153 stores in the Northeast.

Harvey Weinstein Back At Bellevue HospitalHarvey Weinstein is back at Bellevue Hospital after being sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Burglary Suspect Caught On CameraPolice are looking for a man who's burglarized three businesses in the Bronx by entering through their roofs.

Police: Teens Assault Man, Say Anti-Asian SlursPolice are looking for the teens who assaulted a man in East Harlem an allegedly made anti-Asian statements related to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Update: NYC Postpones St. Patrick's Day ParadeNew York leaders are trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus by preventing large gatherings. This has led to the postponing of several events, including the city’s wildly popular St. Patrick’s Day Parade. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Containment Takes EffectGov. Andrew Cuomo is trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus by placing part of Westchester County in a containment zone, which takes effect today. CBS2's John Dias reports from New Rochelle.

New York Weather: Cool And CloudyCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest weather forecast.

Man Uses Sledgehammer To Bash Way Into Burning Home, Rescues Family Of 7A Middlesex County man is being praised as a hero after rescuing family from a massive house fire in Piscataway, New Jersey. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

New York Weather: 3/12 Thursday Morning ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. Thursday will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies as high pressure begins to slip away. It will be slightly cooler, as well, with highs in the low 50s.

Coronavirus Update: NYC Postpones St. Patrick's Day ParadeAs concerns about the coronavirus spread, for the first time ever the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will not happen in New York City - and other large gathering and institutions are following suit. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

