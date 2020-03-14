New York Weather: 3/14 Saturday ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s, turning partly sunny and a little cooler on Sunday.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus NYC: City Life Amid The PandemicSo what's New York City like under the shadow of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak? CBS2 producer Nick Kasanzew takes a walk around Manhattan to find out.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: Quiet Streets, Busy Grocery Stores Make For A Unlikely New York CityAs the nation and New York deal with an ever-increasing public health crisis, the crossroads of the world was eerily quiet for a Friday night. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Religious Leaders Reach Out While Keeping Faithful From Risky GatheringsThe weekend is a time people go to holy centers to be surrounded by their religious community, but this weekend in New Jersey, many are being asked to do the opposite in an attempt to keep the coronavirus from spreading. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

5 hours ago

Coronavirus: New Yorkers Staying Away From Usual Public Hangouts But Mobbing Grocery StoresAt least three more New York City public schools were closed Friday because of the coronavirus. Elsewhere, shoppers stood in long lines outside grocery stores while many other restaurants and gather places were empty. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

6 hours ago

Living Large: See Judy Judy's Former Central Park Pad In The Sherry Netherland HotelThe spacious apartment on the 11th floor overlooking the park from Fifth Avenue and 59th Street can be yours for just $11.75 million. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Prevention: Solid Nutrition Key To Fending Off Any VirusWhile there’s a lot of hype on the internet about what to do about the coronavirus experts say put that aside and instead focus on common sense scientifically proven ways to boost your immune system now. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: 3/13 Friday Evening ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. After a blustery afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures -- we're talking 65-70! -- expect mostly clear skies tonight.

7 hours ago

Iona Gaels Coach Tim Cluess Steps DownNative New Yorker and celebrated men's basketball head coach Tim Cluess announced he was stepping down from his position with the team to focus on making a full recovery after an undisclosed health scare. CBS2's Kristin Smith reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus: Nassau County's State of Emergency Shutting Down Public Recreational, Leisure SitesOfficials on Long Island continued to urge calm and caution as they work through ways to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Bergen County School Closed, NJ Considering Statewide District ShutdownNew Jersey's state leaders are preparing for a "potential statewide closure" of schools to help slow the spread of coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 50. CBS2's DeMarco Morgan reports.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: National Guard, Health Care Set Up Drive-Thru Testing In New RochelleNew York has surpassed Washington to become the state with the most cases in the country as New Rochelle’s one-mile containment zone readies for more infection testing. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Special Report: President Donald Trump Declares National EmergencyPresident Donald Trump declared a national emergency and outlined new measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

9 hours ago

Stock Markets Scrambling OvernightExpect another brutal day on Wall Street when the opening bell rings later on this morning. CBS News' Michael George reports.

20 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: National Guard In New RochelleThe National Guard is in New Rochelle this morning delivering food to those in need. CBS2's John Dias reports from Glen Island Park to show us how they're helping.

20 hours ago

New Jersey Working To Stop Community SpreadNew Jersey health officials have confirmed the state's first coronavirus case tied to community spread. Cleve Bryan reports.

20 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NYC Under State Of EmergencyGov. Andrew Cuomo has banned large events in New York State, and Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency in New York City. CBS2's Reena Roy reports from Midtown on the impact.

20 hours ago

New York Weather: Warm But WindyCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest weather forecast.

21 hours ago

New York Weather: 3/13 Friday ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. A windy Friday is ahead, starting with rain in the morning but then stopping and hitting a high in the upper 60s.

1 day ago

Coronavirus Update: As Products Dwindle Off Shelves, Stores Turning To Rationing CustomersThroughout New Jersey, people are concerned about coronavirus - and what comes next should they or their children need increasingly rare medicine. CBS2's Cleve Bryan reports.

1 day ago

Coronavirus Update: Broadway Shows Go Dark Under New Restriction On Large GatheringsDue to a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 500 people, the bright lights of Broadway are going dark.The Broadway League announced all shows were suspended through April 12. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

1 day ago

NYPD Seeks Men Who Beat Fruit Stand Worker, Allegedly Over Stolen GrapesSurveillance video shows four men walking past the Community Green Market on White Plains Road on Tuesday around 10 p.m. in the Bronx.

1 day ago

Coronavirus Update: Met Museums In Manhattan ClosedThe Met's flagship museum on Fifth Avenue in the Upper East Side, the nearby Met Breuer on Madison Avenue as well as The Met Cloisters in Washington Heights shut their doors Thursday.

1 day ago