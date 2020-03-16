Bronx Restaurant Feeding Needy Kids Who Rely On Schools For MealsIn the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a restaurant in the Bronx is handing out bagged lunches in an attempt to alleviate the stress on parents whose children normally get meals at school. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your 11 p.m. forecast.

3 hours ago

Some Grocery Stores Making It Easier For At-Risk Groups To ShopGrocery stores in various parts of the Tri-State Area are setting aside specific hours when some of the more vulnerable to coronavirus can shop without stress. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

3 hours ago

More Than 4,600 Coronavirus Cases Now Across The U.S.Health officials say there are now at least 4,600 positive coronavirus cases in the U.S., including 85 deaths. This as President Trump issued more stringent guidelines. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

3 hours ago

Delta Flight Grounded At JFK Due To Coronavirus ConcernsA Delta Airlines flight bound for Seattle from JFK was grounded Monday night after a passenger said they make have come into contact with someone who might have been exposed to coronavirus. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

3 hours ago

Bergen County Takes Gathering Rules To New ExtremeBergen County, N.J. is banning groups of more than five in response to the coronavirus outbreak. This as Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state's third death related to COVID-19. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

3 hours ago

Coronavirus NYC Restaurant Directives Take EffectAreas of New York City were barren on Monday night due to the new rules on restaurants and bar closures due to the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Restaurants Face Tough Future Without Dine-In CustomersAs governors in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut order all restaurants to switch to take-out and delivery orders only, many are worried their businesses have a hard struggle to make ends meet. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Shopping Frenzy Leads To Empty Shelves At StoresAs the coronavirus spreads, shoppers are preparing to hunker down at home.Grocery store shelves are empty all over the Tri-State Area. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Sports Impact: Today's HighlightsBaseball's opening day was again pushed back and the Hall of Fame Weekend Classic is canceled. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus: Long Island Woman Faces Struggle To Get COVID-19 TestingThe federal government is vowing to expand coronavirus testing capabilities this week, but in the meantime, some patients in the Long Island area are unable to get tested, even though they are experiencing symptoms. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: 11-Year-Old Makes Hand Sanitizer Give-A-Way His MissionTimes of trouble can often bring out the best in people, and that's the case with Jayden Perez helping his classmates, the public library and both the police and fire departments.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: 3/16 Monday Night WeatherCBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports. Expect mainly cloudy skies tonight with a little light rain during the overnight hours. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold, but we’ll still fall to around 40°.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: 3 Deaths On Long Island As New Medical Supplies ArriveThe first three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported on Long Island as fresh protective supplies become available from local fire departments. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Markets Plunge, But Financial Experts Expect ReboundInvestors continued to show their COVID-19 jitters, driving stocks down to a new 3-year low. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus: New Jersey Patient Recovering From COVID-19James Cai, the first person diagnosed with COVID-19 in New Jersey, reports he's feeling on the mend. CBS2s Maurice DuBois reports.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Warns About Hospitals Being OverwhelmedGov. Andrrew Cuomo continues to beg the federal government to let the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tretrofit existing facilities into hospital centers, including 5,000 temporary beds in New York City. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Now Closing Schools Statewide By WednesdaySome areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak have already closed schools along with non-essential businesses. CBS2's Christine Fan reports.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: As Students Head Home, School Meals Continue In NYCGrab-and-go meals continued to be available for students in need of a meal. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Restaurants Face Tough Future Without Dine-In CustomersAs governors in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut order all restaurants to switch to take-out and delivery orders only, many are worried their businesses have a hard struggle to make ends meet. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New York Up To 950 COVID-19 Cases, Most In U.S.President Donald Trump has released new guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic while in the Tri-State Area, the governors have agreed to new public controls aimed at slowing the spread. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 ResponseGov. Phil Murphy announced the closure of all public schools, universities and several types of businesses as New Jersey saw a jump of 80 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 178.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: 3/16 Monday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Else Finch reports. We’re not expecting any threat of rain just yet. As for temperatures, they’ll be down from yesterday with high only in the mid-40s.

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Hoboken Curfew Goes Into Effect TonightA curfew imposed by the mayor goes into effect tonight that follows new restrictions on bars and restaurants. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

13 hours ago