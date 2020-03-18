Coronavirus Update: Celebrities Turn To Social Media To Thank Health Care Workers, Entertain FansThe coronavirus outbreak has shut down concert halls and theaters, but some of music's biggest stars are still able to entertain fans. Celebrities are also offering encouraging words to spread hope; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/17 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for March 17 at 11 p.m.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: Quiet St. Patrick's Day In NYC With Restrictions In PlaceDespite the St. Patrick's Day Parade being postponed in New York City and a ban on large gatherings, some marchers still took part in festivities.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: NYC Nurse Says Hospital Is Ill-Equipped To Fight Spread Of VirusHealth care workers in New York City say they are ill-equipped to fight the spread of the coronavirus, and they don't have enough supplies to protect their patients or themselves; CBS2's Ali Bauman talked to a nurse from the Bronx.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Malls, Amusement Parks Shut Down Under New State OrderIn New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is ordering all indoor malls to close after the number of confirmed cases in the state reached 267; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Confirmed Cases In NYC Climb Over 900 As De Blasio Warns Of Possible 'Shelter In Place' OrderMayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday night the total of positive coronavirus cases in New York City has climbed over 900 as the city desperately tries to stop the spread; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Will Not Stop Food Pantries' Mission Of AidThe city institution is affected by staff shortages like any other business confronting the coronavirus restrictions but continues to serve those most vulnerable even in the best of times. CBS2's Cory James reports.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus: Comptroller Seeks Tax Relief For NYC's 26,000 EateriesComptroller Scott Stringer says those restaurants ordered closed "have made the ultimate sacrifice" to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. CBS2's politcal reporter Marica Kramer reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: 3/17 Tuesday Night ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports. We’re looking at mostly clear skies tonight. Expect temperatures to dip to around 39°.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus: City Harvest Expecting Huge Need SoonAs many restaurants can no longer serve food to dine-in patrons, City Harvest is stepping up to use those donations and feed families who have lost their only means of income during the pandemic. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

7 hours ago

How Does Coronavirus Affect Pregnancy And Newborns?Pregnant women are being urged to avoid contact with others as the number of COVID-19 infections grows. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Long Island COVID-19 Cases Tops 200Five elderly people have died of coronavirus-related illness in Long Island over the past two days. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

Council Member Ritchie Torres Tests Positive For Coronavirus“Last night, I found out that I had tested positive for #COVID19,” said Torres. “Over the weekend, I learned that a senior staff member had tested positive after experiencing symptoms for several days." CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Turns St. Patrick's Day Celebration Into More UncertaintyOne of the busiest days of the year for bars has become an empty echo of the holiday, and many bar owners worry about survival. CBS2's John Dias reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Run On Groceries Continue As Stores Race To Keep UpEmpty shelves devoid of milk, bread and other food items appear to just be part of the new reality in New York City. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Major Department Stores Close Their Doors To Slow Spread Of COVID-19As the list of businesses shutting out their own customers and workers grows, now Macy's and other major department chains are closed to help slow the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

7 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets Announce That Four Players Tested Positive For CoronavirusThe Nets said in the statement that "of the four, only one player is exhibiting symptoms while three others are asymptomatic." CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Hospitals Put Limits On Visits To PatientsHospitals are introducing strict measures to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. In many cases, access will be restricted to protect health care workers and patients. The news caught some people by surprise, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Students Settle In For Classes At HomeThey're calling it "distance learning," but the name alone is not the only big change in the education of the COVID-19 hot zone's children. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus: Hoboken Orders Self-IsolationAfter seeing people hanging out together in public parks, Mayor Ravinder Bhalla stepped up public controls to only allow people outside for essential needs such as buying food. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Gov. Murphy Orders Indoor Shopping Malls To CloseAfter 8 p.m. Tuesday night, indoor shopping malls will no longer be open for business and new restrictions will be in place for other public gatherings. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Markets Rebound As President Outlines Economic PlanStocks regained some of their massive losses Tuesday as the federal government announced plans to stabilize the economy amid the COVID-19 outbreak. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Begins At Jones BeachHundreds of people will be able to be tested for COVID-19 infections -- by appointment only -- at the new drive-thru testing site at Jones Beach. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio Warns NYC 'Prepare For A Shelter In Place'By the end of this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he expects New York City to have more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases. CBS2's Andrea Cline-Thomas reports.

8 hours ago