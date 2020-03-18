Coronavirus Update: People Turn To Virtual, At-Home Workouts After Gyms CloseWith people forced to stay in their homes, fitness routines are interrupted -- or are they? CBS2's Alice Gainer shows us how people are getting their blood pumping.

45 minutes ago

Max Minute: What’s The Difference Between Getting Screened And Getting Tested For Coronavirus?Dr. Max Gomez is answering your questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus. Go to facebook.com/cbsnewyork to submit your question and we'll try to answer it on-air and online!

49 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for March 18 at 11 p.m.

54 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Get Out To Enjoy Fresh Air As Many Work From HomeAre you feeling cooped up during the coronavirus pandemic? With schools closed and so many people working from home, you may need a break for fresh air; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Rushing To Make Testing Available For ResidentsAs New Jersey rushes to make testing available for residents, we learned the coronavirus has now killed five people there; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: White House, Congress Working To Inject Economy Amid OutbreakFederal health officials are warning that the number of coronavirus cases in the nation could balloon over the next few days as test results come in; Natalie Brand reports for CBS News.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Lawyer 'On The Road To A Full Recovery'The New Rochelle lawyer at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Westchester County is making progress in his recovery.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: New York Lawmakers Racing To Multiply City's Hospital CapacityNew York lawmakers are racing to multiply the city's current hospital capacity, but the biggest priority is still slowing the coronavirus' spread; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

1 hour ago

Max Minute: Why Is Social Distancing Important To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus?Dr. Max Gomez is answering your questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus. Go to http://facebook.com/cbsnewyork to submit your question and we'll try to answer it on-air and online!

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/18 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for March 18 at 5 p.m.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: 7 New COVID-19 Cases Linked To Churches In QueensSeven new cases of coronavirus have been linked to a pair of Catholic churches in Queens.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NYPD Officer Tests Positive, More Than 2 Dozen Out SickAt least one NYPD officer has tested positive for coronavirus and more than two dozen others are out sick.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Widespread Testing Begins On Long Island As Drive-Thru Testing Site OpensMore widespread testing began Wednesday on Long Island. Health officials opened a drive-thru testing site at Stony Brook University and also private urgent care facilities; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

7 hours ago

Campaign 2020: Sen. Bernie Sanders Assessing Presidential BidSen. Bernie Sanders is said to be assessing his presidential bid after he lost another round of Democratic primaries to former Vice President Joe Biden.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Stocks Take Another Beating Amid OutbreakIn the financial markets, stocks took another beating in the whirlwind of fear and uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak; Natalie Brand reports for CBS News.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NYC Mayor Pushes 'Shelter In Place' Option While COVID-19 Hits NYPD, Rikers Island GuardDespite business closures and social distancing efforts, the number of coronavirus cases in the city is sharply increasing each day and showing no signs of slowing down, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Experts Offer Tips On How To Stay Positive As Long Island Sees Drastic Increase In CasesThere's been a drastic increase in coronavirus cases on Long Island as more test sites open up. As some residents remain quarantined, experts share useful tips on how to stay positive and hopeful through the outbreak; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Prepares To Open State's First Drive-Thru Testing Site As Confirmed Cases GrowTwo more people in New Jersey have died due to coronavirus, and the number of new confirmed cases in the state has grown by 60% in just the last 24 hours. Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state's first drive-thru testing site will be ready beginning Friday; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tightens Workplace Restrictions, Announces Federal HelpAs hospitals in New York and worldwide scramble for enough beds and respirators for coronavirus patients, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tightens restrictions even more but stops short of a shelter-in-place order; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

8 hours ago

Cuomo: Army Corp Of Engineers Coming To Help With CoronavirusGov. Andrew Cuomo says the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will arrive in New York this afternoon to help area hospitals increase their capacity to fight the coronavirus.

13 hours ago

Breaking: Water Main Break In Jersey CityChopper 2 is over the scene of a water main break in Jersey City.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: 7 Cases Tied To Catholic Churches In QueensSeven new cases of the coronavirus have been linked to a pair of Catholic churches in Queens. CBS2's John Dias has more from Woodside.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Schools, Malls & Other Businesses ClosedGov. Phil Murphy is asking for help from the U.S. Military and has ordered all indoor shopping malls shut down. This comes after the first child tested positive in the state. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

19 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NYPD Officer Tests PositivePolice sources tell CBS2 more than two dozen NYPD officers are out sick at the 1st Precinct after one tested positive for the coronavirus. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest from TriBeCa.

19 hours ago