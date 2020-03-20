New York Weather: CBS2 3/20 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for March 20 at 6 p.m.

8 minutes ago

How N.J. Town Is Keeping Businesses Afloat In Coronavirus OutbreakRed Bank working to keep local businesses afloat in the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Updates On NYC COVID-19 CasesMayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that New York City now has 5,151 confirmed COVID-19 cases, making up one-third of all positive cases in the United States.

35 minutes ago

CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez Answers Your Questions On CoronavirusIn CBS2's 'Max Minute,' Dr. Max Gomez answers the most frequently asked questions on the coronavirus outbreak.

38 minutes ago

Cuomo Orders Small Businesses To Shut DownSmall businesses such as hair and nail salons forced to shut down in NY amid coronavirus outbreak.

43 minutes ago

Tax Deadline Delayed To July 15thThe federal government delays the national tax deadline from April 15th to July 15th amid coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson report.

48 minutes ago

Pres. Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Coronavirus OutbreakCBS2's Maurice DuBois reports on the Defense Production Act, which President Trump says he's enacted to fight against the coronavirus outbreak and increase production of medical supplies.

53 minutes ago

Thousands Tested At New Jersey's First Drive-Thru Testing FacilityCBS2's Jessica Layton reports on New Jersey's first drive-thru testing facility in Bergen County--a hot zone for coronavirus.

1 hour ago

Increase In Coronavirus Cases Causing Shortage In Medical SuppliesCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports on the shortage of medical supplies as NYC increases testing capacity in coronavirus outbreak.

1 hour ago

Gov. Cuomo Ordering Non-Essential Workers To Stay HomeCBS2's Tony Aiello reports on the latest restrictions Gov. Cuomo has imposed in the coronavirus outbreak--including ordering all New Yorkers over age 70 to stay home.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: Seniors, Veterans, Homeless Face Uncertain Future For MealsSo far 44 Long Island food pantries have already closed just before thousands of people face losing their jobs, adding to demand beyond those already relying on government support services. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 In New JerseyGov. Phil Murphy announced a strict shutdown of non-essential public travel was likely to come this weekend in New Jersey as the state rose to 890 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Exec Laura Curran Update On COVID-19Nassau County Executive Laura Curran shared an update on 1,029 new cases in her Long Island county, bringing the total there to 2,497 cases.

5 hours ago

Dr. Marty Goldstein On Caring For Dogs During The Coronavirus PandemicThe veterinarian talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about how to take care of pets during these unprecedented times and his new documentary "The Dog Doc."

6 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Orders 'New York State On Pause'In a drastic step to combat the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential workers to stay home and remain indoors as much as possible.

7 hours ago

Volunteers Deliver Pizzas To Coronavirus Hospital WorkersAs medical personnel work day in and day out to take care of us in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, who’s taking care of them? Well, some New Yorkers put their heads together and put out a call for donations to "Feed our Frontline."

8 hours ago

Health Officials Warn About Coronavirus And Substance AbuseDistributors say alcohol sales are booming as people stock up for the pandemic, but health officials worry it may lead to a spike in overdoses and suicides. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

9 hours ago

Police: Man Wanted For Groping 7-Year-Old GirlPolice are searching for a man they say inappropriately touched a little girl inside a Harlem store. (Credit: NYPD)

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Says Cases Will SpikeNew Jersey will begin drive-through testing for the coronavirus today, and the Garden State's governor is warning that the additional testing can mean a surge in cases. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more from Bergen Community College.

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NYC Ramping Up TestingWith more drive-through testing opening in New York City today, the number of positive coronavirus cases is expected to continue rising. It's leading to a growing concern over the need for medical supplies, and Mayor Bill de Blasio is demanding more action from the federal government. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: Spring Has SprungCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest forecast for the first full day of spring.

14 hours ago

Concerns About Coronavirus And Substance AbuseSome health officials are concerned the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a spike in the substance abuse epidemic as more people try to drink their worries away.

14 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/19 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for March 19 at 11 p.m.

19 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Actor Kevin Bacon Launches #IStayHomeFor Social Media CampaignActor Kevin Bacon has started a social media campaign asking his followers to tag six people they are staying home for during the coronavirus pandemic.

19 hours ago