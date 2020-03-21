Cooking at Home: George's Combo BurgerIf you're looking for simple recipes to try at home, try an unconventional burger from George Motz.

38 minutes ago

New York Weather: 3/21 Saturday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. A big cool down is here this weekend, with a high in mid- to upper 40s - just barely hitting 50 on Saturday.

58 minutes ago

County Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dead At Age 81Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on record and on TV, died Friday night. He was 81. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New York On 'PAUSE' As Business Face Sunday Night ShutdownAfter Sunday night at 8 p.m., only hospitals, utility companies, transportation, food stores, gas stations, pharmacies and restaurants with take-out service will be allowed to stay open - and law enforcement agencies will be checking. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

2 hours ago

NJ High School Basketball Tournament Cut Short With Team One Win Away From State TitleNew Jersey's high school basketball tournament was cut short due to coronavirus concerns with Phil Colichio's Elizabeth Minutemen one win away from their first state title since 1992. CBS2's Otis Livingston spoke to senior guard DJ Watkins about the disappointment.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Offer To Foster Shelter Pets During Isolating CrisisThe coronavirus outbreak has many people feeling isolated in their homes, but some New Yorkers are finding comfort in a new best friend; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/20 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for March 20 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez Practices 'Social DisDancing' With DaughterCBS2 reporter Hazel Sanchez shares a fun video of her practicing 'Social DisDancing,' with her 5-year-old daughter on TikTok to DJ Kool's Let Me Clear My Throat.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ ICU Nurse Asking People To Donate Crocs For Hospital WorkersWith health care workers putting their own safety at risk to treat coronavirus patients, many hospitals are running out of basic supplies; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Grocery Store Employees, Restaurant Workers Seen As Unsung Heroes Of CrisisThere are a lot of heroes stepping forward in these difficult days. Many are leaving the safety of their homes to make sure we continue to get all the food and supplies we need; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NYPD Concerned About Social Distancing While Keeping City SafeThere are concerns at the NYPD about social distancing while officers try to keep themselves and the city safe during this pandemic; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer spoke to Commissioner Dermot Shea.

12 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Thousands Get Tested At NJ's First Drive-Thru FacilityIn New Jersey, there are 890 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 people have died. In the meantime, thousands went Friday to get tested as the state opened its first drive-thru testing facility; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

12 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Puts New York State On 'PAUSE'The order to close non-essential businesses in New York goes into effect this weekend; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/20 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for March 20 at 6 p.m.

16 hours ago

How N.J. Town Is Keeping Businesses Afloat In Coronavirus OutbreakRed Bank working to keep local businesses afloat in the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

17 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Updates On NYC COVID-19 CasesMayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that New York City now has 5,151 confirmed COVID-19 cases, making up one-third of all positive cases in the United States.

17 hours ago

CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez Answers Your Questions On CoronavirusIn CBS2's 'Max Minute,' Dr. Max Gomez answers the most frequently asked questions on the coronavirus outbreak.

17 hours ago

Cuomo Orders Small Businesses To Shut DownSmall businesses such as hair and nail salons forced to shut down in NY amid coronavirus outbreak.

17 hours ago

Tax Deadline Delayed To July 15thThe federal government delays the national tax deadline from April 15th to July 15th amid coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson report.

17 hours ago

Pres. Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Coronavirus OutbreakCBS2's Maurice DuBois reports on the Defense Production Act, which President Trump says he's enacted to fight against the coronavirus outbreak and increase production of medical supplies.

17 hours ago

Thousands Tested At New Jersey's First Drive-Thru Testing FacilityCBS2's Jessica Layton reports on New Jersey's first drive-thru testing facility in Bergen County--a hot zone for coronavirus.

17 hours ago

Increase In Coronavirus Cases Causing Shortage In Medical SuppliesCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports on the shortage of medical supplies as NYC increases testing capacity in coronavirus outbreak.

17 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Ordering Non-Essential Workers To Stay HomeCBS2's Tony Aiello reports on the latest restrictions Gov. Cuomo has imposed in the coronavirus outbreak--including ordering all New Yorkers over age 70 to stay home.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Seniors, Veterans, Homeless Face Uncertain Future For MealsSo far 44 Long Island food pantries have already closed just before thousands of people face losing their jobs, adding to demand beyond those already relying on government support services. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

18 hours ago