Coronavirus Update: Families Finding Ways To Celebrate Life's Big Events Despite Virus (3 hours ago) Even though travel and public gathering restrictions have ruined many plans, couples and families have already triumphed over the virus to celebrate weddings, bar mitzvahs and other big events. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: 3/23 Monday Evening Forecast (3 hours ago) A wet night will continue to create some localized ponding on streets into the night before clearing on Tuesday. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

3 hours ago

Canines Versus Coronavirus: New York City Keeping Dog Parks Open, For Now (3 hours ago) As long as New York City keeps the parks open, so too will the city's dog parks be open, but owners are urged to adapt and continue their social distancing practices in place. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

3 hours ago

Max Minute: Is It Safe To Go To The Laundromat? (3 hours ago) Dr. Max Gomez explains how to make it safe when running to wash your duds in shared machines.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Isolated? Many Finding Creative Ways To Engage With Others (4 hours ago) Sitting alone for days on end can lead to depression, apathy and poor metabolism, but many are finding ways to connect online amid the social distancing orders. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

4 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Updates About City's Response To Coronavirus Pandemic (4 hours ago) Mayor Bill de Blasio again stressed the need to work with the state and the federal government to stem the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Policing Business Not Shutting Down Per State Orders (4 hours ago) Dozens of complaints were coming up about business not following New York's P.A.U.S.E. directive to close non-essential businesses. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: How Grocery Stores A Practicing The '6-Feet-Apart' Social Distancing Order (4 hours ago) The "stay at home" order exempts several businesses, including food stores like Stew Leonard's. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Despite Public Restrictions, NJ Leaders Say A Lot Of Jobs Available (4 hours ago) New Jersey leaders say 8,000 jobs are available in the food industry relating to hospital and medical support. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Distance Learning Virtual Classrooms Restart First Day Of School (4 hours ago) Teachers around the New York school system began teaching classes through remote learning on Monday. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: De Blasio Expects NYC Hospitals To Run Out Of Supplies This Week (4 hours ago) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says without immediate help from the federal government or private section, people will die. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Looks Ahead To Experimental COVID-19 Treatment, Economic Recovery (5 hours ago) Gov. Andrew Cuomo mentioned two specific initiatives that are being met with hope and optimism: One fighting the disease, the other fixing the economy. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

5 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Robert De Niro, Danny DeVito Urge New Yorkers To 'Stay At Home' (6 hours ago) Gov. Andrew Cuomo enlisted the help of A-list actors Robert De Niro and Danny DeVito to help spread the word about social distance and staying at home durign the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Tours FEMA Efforts At Javits Center (7 hours ago) Gov. Andrew Cuomo and FEMA officials toured Manhattan's Javits Center where between 1,000 to 2,000 medical beds could soon be set up in Hell's Kitchen to deal with coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

7 hours ago

Gov. Phil Murphy Provides Coronavirus Update (8 hours ago) Gov. Phil Murphy says he has asked President Donald Trump to authorize four FEMA field hospitals in New Jersey. The state now has more than 2,844 confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 deaths.

8 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Gives Latest Coronavirus Update (9 hours ago) Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives his latest update on coronavirus in New York.

9 hours ago

Cyber Security Expert Harri Hursti On 2020 Election & Documentary "Kill Chain" (10 hours ago) The computer hacker and cyber security expert talks wtih CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new documentary "Kill Chain: The Cyber War On America's Elections" and why our voting system is ill-prepared for the 2020 presidential election.

10 hours ago

'Chalk The Walk' Trend Spreads Positivity (15 hours ago) See the movement that aims to bring positivity during the coronavirus pandemic.

15 hours ago

Commuter Alert: Cashless Tolls (15 hours ago) The Port Authority is no longer accepting cash at the George Washington Bridge or Lincoln and Holland tunnels.

15 hours ago

CT To Close Non-Essential Businesses (15 hours ago) Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered all employees of non-essential businesses to stay safe and stay home starting at 8 p.m. Monday.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Opening 2nd Testing Site (16 hours ago) New Jersey now has more than 1,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 deaths. As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, a second testing site opens today in Monmouth County to keep up with the demand.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New York On Pause In Effect (16 hours ago) Last night at 8 p.m., the state's remaining non-essential businesses closed up shop. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: Mix Of Rain & Snow (17 hours ago) CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: Snow?!? You Gotta Be Kidding (22 hours ago) CBS2's Vanessa Murdock is tracking some wintry weather that will mostly impact New York's northern suburbs on Monday. Here's your 11 p.m. forecast.

22 hours ago