Companies Hiring Nationwide Amid CoronavirusThe coronavirus has some major companies on a hiring blitz.

1 hour ago

NYC Hiring Out-Of-Work DriversThere's some possibly good news for ride-share and taxi drivers who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Delays REAL ID DeadlineThe coronavirus pandemic has forced the federal government to delay the deadline for REAL ID cards.

1 hour ago

NJ AG On Coronavirus Inmate ReleaseNew Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says the state will release some low-level offenders early to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in jail.

1 hour ago

Florida Says NY Travelers Should IsolateIf you’re thinking about escaping to sunny Florida during the coronavirus pandemic, get ready to self-isolate

1 hour ago

Brooklyn Principal Dies Of CoronavirusDezann Romain served as principal of the Brooklyn Democracy Academy in Brownsville. She was 36 years old.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: NYPD Enforcing Social DistancingThe governors of both New York and New Jersey have called for crackdowns on people gathering in groups. Now, the NYPD is stepping up patrols to enforce compliance. CBS2's John Dias reports.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Javits Center Transformation UnderwayFEMA is working to transform the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan into a temporary hospital to treat those with COVID-19. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: Sunshine ReturnsCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

Max Minute: When Will Coronavirus Outbreak Peak And End?It's the question on everyone's mind: When will the coronavirus outbreak end? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez offers advice that could push the U.S. to a quicker resolution.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock says warmer temperatures and the sun will return on Tuesday. Here's your 11 p.m. forecast.

9 hours ago

Financial Experts: Don't Let Coronavirus Put You In A Credit CrunchExperts say now is a time to be proactive to prevent your credit from getting destroyed during the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

9 hours ago

Some Try To Escape To Jersey Shore To Wait Out CoronavirusJersey Shore towns are sounding the alarm due to the number of people that are flocking to the area to wait out the coronavirus outbreak. Local officials say they can't handle the influx during the offseason. CBS2's Meg Baker reports

9 hours ago

Javits Center Hospitals Hope To Open In 7-10 DaysGov. Cuomo toured the Javits Center on Monday and said it could be a week to 10 days before four 250-bed hospitals open to fight the coronavirus. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Families Finding Ways To Celebrate Life's Big Events Despite VirusEven though travel and public gathering restrictions have ruined many plans, couples and families have already triumphed over the virus to celebrate weddings, bar mitzvahs and other big events. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: 3/23 Monday Evening ForecastA wet night will continue to create some localized ponding on streets into the night before clearing on Tuesday. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

13 hours ago

Canines Versus Coronavirus: New York City Keeping Dog Parks Open, For NowAs long as New York City keeps the parks open, so too will the city's dog parks be open, but owners are urged to adapt and continue their social distancing practices in place. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

14 hours ago

Max Minute: Is It Safe To Go To The Laundromat?Dr. Max Gomez explains how to make it safe when running to wash your duds in shared machines.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Isolated? Many Finding Creative Ways To Engage With OthersSitting alone for days on end can lead to depression, apathy and poor metabolism, but many are finding ways to connect online amid the social distancing orders. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

14 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Updates About City's Response To Coronavirus PandemicMayor Bill de Blasio again stressed the need to work with the state and the federal government to stem the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Policing Business Not Shutting Down Per State OrdersDozens of complaints were coming up about business not following New York's P.A.U.S.E. directive to close non-essential businesses. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: How Grocery Stores A Practicing The '6-Feet-Apart' Social Distancing OrderThe "stay at home" order exempts several businesses, including food stores like Stew Leonard's. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Despite Public Restrictions, NJ Leaders Say A Lot Of Jobs AvailableNew Jersey leaders say 8,000 jobs are available in the food industry relating to hospital and medical support. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Distance Learning Virtual Classrooms Restart First Day Of SchoolTeachers around the New York school system began teaching classes through remote learning on Monday. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

15 hours ago