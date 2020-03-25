Coronavirus Update: How Can Student Athletes Stay Active While Sports Are Shut Down?Dan Cevette, president of operations for Prep Baseball Report NY, spoke to CBS2's Otis Livingston about how student athletes can remain in the swing of things during this unprecedented time.

Coronavirus Update: NBA All-Star Karl Anthony Towns Reveals Mother Tested Positive For COVID-19The mother of an NBA star from New Jersey is fighting for her life after contracting the coronavirus; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Max Minute: Can You Get The Coronavirus From A Cut Or Scrape?Dr. Max Gomez is answering your questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus. Go to facebook.com/cbsnewyork to submit your question and we'll try to answer it on-air and online!

Coronavirus Update: Manhattan Hotel Offers Free Rooms For Emergency WorkersA high-end Manhattan hotel is giving emergency workers the opportunity to stay overnight for free.

New York Weather: CBS2 3/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 25 at 11 p.m.

Coronavirus Update: Survivors Asked To Donate PlasmaMount Sinai Hospital wants to start treating severely ill patients with antibodies from people who have beaten the virus.

Coronavirus Update: Medical Students Graduate Early To Help Amid PandemicDozens of medical students are answering the call for more help to fight COVID-19. They're graduating early and headed straight for the front lines of the pandemic; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Coronavirus Update: Lupus Patients Worry About Shortage Of Medication Showing Promise In Fight Against COVID-19One medication that's shown promise in the fight against COVID-19 has also been a lifeline for patients with lupus, but with demand so high, those with the chronic auto-immune condition worry there isn't enough of this popular drug left for them; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Coronavirus Update: Senate Expected To Vote Soon On Emergency BillThere could be a snag over unemployment benefits in the $2 trillion emergency bill to rescue the economy.

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Makes Dire Predictions For NYC Without Quick Federal HelpMayor Bill de Blasio is making dire predictions for the city if federal help doesn't get here fast enough; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Coronavirus Update: 13 Patients Die From Virus At Queens Hospital In 24 HoursThe gravity of the coronavirus crisis is painfully clear at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens. The hospital confirmed Wednesday that 13 people died from the virus in just the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus Update: N.J. Mattress Company Starts Producing Surgical Masks For Healthcare WorkersA New Jersey mattress company is doing its part to help our healthcare workers on the frontlines in the battle against coronavirus; CBS2's Nina Kapur reports.

Coronavirus Update: Mother Of NJ Nurse Donating Meals To Local Medical StaffThey say mom knows best, and one nurse’s mom is making meals, with love, for healthcare workers on the front lines very day in the fight against the coronavirus; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Coronavirus Update: Local Athletes Put Dreams On Pause After Postponement Of 2020 OlympicsThe postponing of the Tokyo Olympics seemed inevitable this week as the coronavirus continues to ravage the globe, but that doesn’t mean the announcement wasn’t crushing for local athletes, whose dreams are now on pause; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Coronavirus Outbreak: NYPD Down, But Commissioner Assures No Drop In City CoverageNew York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea says about 7% of the force is currently out sick. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

New York Weather: 3/25 Wednesday Evening ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn is back. Thursday looks to have plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.

Coronavirus: Have A Sewing Machine? Your Do-It-Yourself Masks Can Help Fight PandemicMasks are a vital tool to ending the spread of coronavirus, but hospitals and medical centers are experiencing shortages like never before. Fortunately they are easier to make than you would think. CBS2’s Nina Kapur explains how you can help.

Max Minute: How Much Do High Doses Of Vitamins Help Against COVID-19?Certain vitamins can lead to many serious diseases, from scurvy to brain malformations but the fact that we need vitamins has led many to think that vitamins can be the cure for many diseases unrelated to their original bodily function.

Tony Awards Postponed Due To Coronavirus ConcernsBroadway's biggest night, the Tony Awards, had originally been scheduled for June 7 but will now be pushed back to a later date. CBS'2 Maurice DuBois reports.

Coronavirus Update: Healthcare Workers Plead With People To Stay HomeAs the coronavirus spreads rapidly in New York, healthcare workers are pleading with people to just stay home. One emergency room doctor came up with a creative way to get his message out; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

New Jersey Orders Child Care Centers To Only Take Essential Workers’ ChildrenNew Jersey is giving parents with jobs deemed as essential to the coronavirus response exclusive priority to child care, while those without such roles will lose such access on April 1. Katie Johnston reports.

Coronavirus Update: NYC Chef Floyd Cardoz DiesThe coronavirus has claimed the life of one of New York City's most celebrated chefs, Floyd Cardoz.

Coronavirus Update: Labor Departments Struggling To Keep Up With DemandLabor departments in the tri-state area are struggling to keep up with demand. This week, some communities are seeing a 1,000% increase in unemployment claims; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Mayor De Blasio Gives Update On City's Response To PandemicNew York City Mayor Bill de Blaso shares an update on new numbers and measures being taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections.

