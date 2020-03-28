Elle's Easy Macaroni and CheeseIf you're looking for simple recipes to try at home, here's a beginner-friendly mac 'n' cheese from CBS2's Elle McLogan.

20 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Nurses Protest Lack Of Supplies, Orders To Reuse Protective GearNurses at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi hospital in the Bronx staged a protest Saturday morning about lack of enough medical supplies and sudden revisions to safety guidelines about reusing protective gear in treating coronavirus COVID-19 patients. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: 3/28 Saturday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Gray skies will see some rain and highs up to the low 50s, with much the same into Sunday plus heavier rains to the west.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Pharmacies Facing Shortage Of Important Rescue Inhaler Amid PandemicPeople battling asthma may have a hard time getting live-saving medication with the coronavirus causing some pharmacies to run low on an important rescue inhaler; CBS2's Cory James reports.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: MLB Creating Masks, Hospital Gowns From Material Used To Make JerseysDespite the delay to the baseball season, the MLB is putting Yankee jerseys to good use; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

11 hours ago

NYSC Responds To Lawsuit Over Member PaymentsA day after being hit with a class-action lawsuit, New York Sports Club now says members' payment concerns will be addressed when clubs reopen.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Loss Of Smell, Taste Could Be Symptoms Of COVID-19You've heard a lot about the symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough and body aches, but some patients say what they've experienced is a lot less talked about; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/27 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 27 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Patients With Underlying Illnesses Concerned About Going To Hospital For TreatmentWith hospitals over-taxed, what are the options for people with other serious health concerns? CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: President Trump Orders GM To Produce VentilatorsPresident Donald Trump is ordering General Motors to produce much-needed ventilators.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: How Much More Can Hospitals Handle?The latest coronavirus numbers are staggering and we have not seen the worst of this, so how much more can the hospitals handle? CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: 8-Year-Old Helping Neighbors In Need During QuarantineIn these tough times, we're hearing wonderful stories of people finding ways to help each other; CBS2's Cindy Hsu introduces us to a little girl who's doing just that.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Stops Non-Essential Construction During PandemicAs New Yorkers practice social distancing, concerns have been raised about construction workers doing the opposite; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

15 hours ago

Train Operator Killed In Subway FireWe're learning more about the train operator killed in a subway fire early Friday morning and the ongoing criminal investigation; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill De Blasio Under Fire For Not Releasing Healthcare System InformationMayor Bill de Blasio is under fire for not releasing key information about the capacity of the city's healthcare system to cope with the crisis, despite a promise of transparency. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says it's making him lose face to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/27 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 27 at 5 p.m.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Restaurants Adjusting To New Reality Amid PandemicRestaurants have had to cope with this new reality, relying solely on takeout and deliveries, but while things have changed, they're still here to serve; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Cardinal Dolan Believes Crisis Is Building Community, Strengthening FaithfulCoronavirus has closed 300 Catholic churches in the Archdiocese of New York, but Cardinal Dolan says he believes the crisis is helping to build community and strengthen the faithful. He spoke exclusively with CBS2's Tony Aiello.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Asbury Park Boardwalk ClosesThe Asbury Park Boardwalk in New Jersey is now closed because too many people were violating social distancing measures.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Long Beach Boardwalk Closes Over Crowd Control ConcernsWith so many residents and tourists converging on Long Beach, leaders in the Long Island community were forced to take decisive action; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: 3-D Printing Company Producing Face Shields For Healthcare WorkersA 3-D printing company in Brooklyn has turned its New York space into an assembly line for face shield production for healthcare workers; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Doctors Say They Appreciate Patients Who Outline Care Wishes As Crisis WorsensThe shortage of supplies has doctors concerned they could soon be forced to make extremely difficult life or death decisions, and that has some thinking about living wills and more; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: President Trump Signs $2 Trillion Emergency BillPresident Donald Trump has signed the $2 trillion emergency bill in an effort to boost the economy Friday.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Asks For Volunteers With Medical ExperienceA call for volunteers in New Jersey as the number of coronavirus cases across the state surpassed 8,000; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

16 hours ago