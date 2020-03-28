Bronx High School Senior Has Sights Set On MLB DraftNew York isn't known for high school baseball, but one player in the Bronx could be a first-round pick if all goes right; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Coronavirus Update: Virtual Attractions Offer Glimpses Inside Museums, Zoos & MoreWhile you may not be able to visit some of the country's most famous public attractions right now, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a different type of experience at home; Bofta Yiman reports for CBS2.

Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Participate In 'Clap Because We Care'Cheers could be heard across New York City for the second night in a row Saturday. It's part of the #ClapBecauseWeCare trend. Residents are showing their support for health care workers on the frontlines in the coronavirus battle.

New York Weather: CBS2 3/28 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 28 at 11 p.m.

Coronavirus Update: MTA CEO Pat Foye Tests Positive For COVID-19The MTA says its chairman and CEO Pat Foye has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Update: NYPD Det. Cedric Dixon Dies From COVID-19 IllnessNew York's finest are remembering one of their own. A detective has fallen victim to the coronavirus, a first for the NYPD; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

Coronavirus Update: NJ Police Break Up Party For Violating Social DistancingNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy isn't holding back on shaming those who don't take the state's lockdown order seriously. Police broke up a party Friday night in Mercer County.

Coronavirus Update: CDC Issues Domestic Travel Advisory In Tri-State AreaThe CDC has issued a domestic travel advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 3/28 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 28 at 6 p.m.

Coronavirus Update: Student Athletes Finding Creative Ways To Stay ActiveClosing schools across our area means the postponement and canceling of sports, but many student athletes are finding new and creative ways to stay active and in shape; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Coronavirus Update: NJ Mom Making Meals For Hospital StaffThey say mom knows best, and one New Jersey mom says nourishing food is the key to keeping frontline health care workers going. So she's making meals with love for hospital staff; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Coronavirus Update: Medical Professionals At Jacobi Medical Center Protest Lack Of EquipmentNurses and medical professionals at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx are speaking out about their need for proper equipment to treat COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus Update: NYS Postpones Bar Exam In Wake Of Virus OutbreakThousands of law school graduates in New York will now have to wait until the fall to take the bar exam.

Rev. Joseph Lowery Dies At 98The country is mourning the loss of Rev. Joseph Lowery, a man known as the dean of the civil rights movement.

Coronavirus Update: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Announces Grace Period For Mortgage PaymentsNew Jersey homeowners are getting some mortgage relief due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Update: Det. Cedric Dixon First NYPD Officer To Die From COVID-19The NYPD has lost its first police officer in the coronavirus fight -- Det. Cedric Dixon, a 23-year member of the force.

Coronavirus Update: 250,000 Masks Donated By United Nations To NYCMayor Bill de Blasio helped load a truck with desperately needed protective face masks Saturday.

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Announces Election, Tax Filing ChangesDuring Saturday's news conference, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced some important changes due to the coronavirus emergency.

Coronavirus Update: USNS Comfort, New Field Hospitals Coming To NYCA floating military hospital is on its way to bring relief to overwhelmed New York hospitals; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Coronavirus Update: President Trump Says He's Considering Short-Term Quarantine In Tri-State AreaPresident Donald Trump says he could implement a short-term quarantine in New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Talks About Latest Measures Against COVID-19 In New York StateGov. Andrew Cuomo announced new hospital space opening Monday and changes to election and tax dates caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Elle's Easy Macaroni and CheeseIf you're looking for simple recipes to try at home, here's a beginner-friendly mac 'n' cheese from CBS2's Elle McLogan.

Coronavirus: Nurses Protest Lack Of Supplies, Orders To Reuse Protective GearNurses at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi hospital in the Bronx staged a protest Saturday morning about lack of enough medical supplies and sudden revisions to safety guidelines about reusing protective gear in treating coronavirus COVID-19 patients. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

New York Weather: 3/28 Saturday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Gray skies will see some rain and highs up to the low 50s, with much the same into Sunday plus heavier rains to the west.

